Miles City Fire Rescue Chief Brandon Stevens gave an update on their efforts to find funding for the upcoming rebuild of their fire hall during Tuesday’s Miles City City Council meeting.
Councilman Butch Grenz asked Stevens about the status of the different funding opportunities the department was looking into to help fund the rebuilding of their fire hall.
According to Stevens, one of the options they were looking into, the MDU grant, was rescended and is no longer being given out to anyone. Stevens didn’t say why that was the case.
As for the USDA grant, Stevens said that after the meeting they would have all the information they needed to send out and complete the application for the grant. Stevens did add that the USDA grant will most likely be a small grant and a low interest loan.
Stevens added that they are waiting to hear more information on the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant from FEMA that they have applied for.
The Preliminary Architectural Report (PAR) that was done on the fire hall set the price for rebuilding at roughly $5.8 million. This total was settled on with the bare minimum amenities needed for a fire hall.
With the $1.6 million in funding received for the project from the City of Miles City through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, MCFR is currently working on getting the remaining $4.2 million funded.
Once MCFR has exhausted all their funding options, assuming they are still short funding, they would then need to turn to a public levy to fund the rest of the project.
The option of a public levy would be put on a ballot for the public to vote on before it would be enacted.
The current building was built in the 1950’s as a farm implement parts store. In the 1960’s it transitioned into the College Vocational School building. The city fire department moved into the building in the 1970’s as a temporary home.
The building was never built to house people and heavy equipment. The firefighters themselves remodeled the building several times over the years.
It was determined by structural engineers that evaluated the building that it wasn’t constructed correctly, including the trussing system. The building has degraded over the years, they determined, and it is beyond repair.
The building is not code compliant with city ordinance, and being a city owned building that would be required, which is why a remodel is the least of the options available.
Due to the current condition and damage to the building, the city’s insurance carrier will no longer cover the building.
The main issues are in regards to the ceiling. The building’s upper support members have been compromised and damaged by water; the insulation is wet and moldy and in need of replacement; the rafters are cracked and in need of replacement; and the metal roof is damaged and has been leaking for years.
The roof also lacks a moisture barrier or sheeting under the metal roof, causing extensive condensation during winter months.
Some other issues is dealing with include sinking ground around the state that is causing water drainage issues; a warped front apron in need of repair or replacement; cracked foundation; cracked and broken concrete slab; electrical system that is outdated; multiple problems with the bathrooms and sewer lines in the main building and cabins; and no barrier between the metal siding and the wood framing.