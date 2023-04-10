Miles City FFA students made the journey to Great Falls last month to attend and compete at the state convention.
Thirty-two members from Washington Middle School and Custer County District High School joined 1,800 other members from around the state.
Chapter members attended leadership workshops and sessions. Youth were also able to network, participate in delegate business and compete in events. Students also participated in career and leadership development events.
There was one Miles City FFA student that earned their spot for nationals. Riley Jones did that by taking first in the Senior Creed Speaking event. She was also a recipient of the State Star Greenland award which recognizes the top freshman FFA members throughout the state.
The National FFA Convention and Expo will be held in Indianapolis in October.
From the local chapter, four senior students received their State FFA degree.
The state FFA degree is the highest honor the state association can give to a member. The degree recipients were Tylor Lemieux, Wyatt Isaacs, Cadence Shaw and Carlee Jones.
The Conduct of Chapter Meeting team which included Jones, Addy Webb, Tylee Huft, Hannah Lohrke, Lexi Rasmussen, Makayla Richard and Rylan Liles placed second in the event.
Wyatt, Ian Zook, Milo Isaacs and Tristan Hould placed second in the agronomy competition with Wyatt placing third as an individual.
In forestry Wyatt, Zook, Owen Murray, and Adlai Leischner took fifth place. The environmental and natural resource team also took fifth with members Addy Webb, Hould, Josie Murray, and Ashton Cornelious.
Wyatt placed fifth in farm and agribusiness management and sixth in ag technology and mechanical systems.
Cadence Shaw was the ninth highest individual in horse evaluation.
Jones, Addy Webb, Huft, Hannah Lohrke, Paige Shaw, and Tylory Lemieux made the semifinal round for parliamentary procedure.
The poultry evaluation team led by Brian Korkow placed sixth along with the meat evaluation team that placed 9th.
The Miles City chapter placed seventh in the sweepstakes. This is an award that recognizes overall success in the competition and is a considerable feat considering there are 108 FFA chapters in the state.
Wyatt placed second in the individual sweepstakes and was an outstanding capstone achievement in his highly successful FFA career.
One group of Miles City students put together a doghouse project for the Junior Agricultural Mechanics Show and was one of eight finalists for the showmanship award. The team won reserve champion.
Kali Lindvold and Murray competed in the state talent competition and won fourth place. Lindvold was also given the opportunity to sing the national anthem at the final convention session.
Advisor Todd Lackman is very proud of the students.
“Our students did very well! There were some individuals that had especially outstanding achievements,” he said.
Lackman noted some of the challenges were due to the restructuring of the competition as there were more contestants than previous years.
“While it was challenging to have so many events within five days, the convention went just about as smoothly as anyone could have hoped,” said Lackman.
Students and advisors alike have worked hard all year to achieve the numerous awards listed above.
“The state convention theme was ‘No Limits.’ The convention pushed me to have ‘no limits’ while competing in vet science and state talent for the first time,” said member Lindvold.
There are many events students can compete in and student Liles said “competing in three events helped me see the level of competition and diversity FFA has to offer.”
Lackman has goals for the Miles City FFA to continue to see this success.
“The members drive to push themselves, try new events, meet other people, and achieve their goals is simply awesome. I know members on teams and others are motivated to put in the work to do even better in the future,” he said. “While we are losing a great group of seniors, the younger members are ready to step up. We are a top five chapter in the state in terms of FFA membership, and I believe our chapter seeks to be among the top chapters in everything we do.”
Past Miles City FFA advisor Jack Larson also received the inaugural Lee Boyer Lifetime Achievement award in recognition of his contribution to Montana FFA. Six past state officers from Miles City also celebrated reunion milestones this year — Garland Eaton (90 years), Rob Barthelmess (80 years), Larry W. Watt, (60 years), Walter Rolf (50 years), Ryan Jones (30 years) and Rock Wankel (20 years).