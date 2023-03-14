Miles City has 32 students gearing up to head to the 93rd Annual State FFA Convention in Great Falls March 22-25.
The chapter has been busy and has already had great success throughout the year. With the various teams placing 1st and 7th at the winter district competition.
There are close to 200 kids in the agriculture program between Custer County District High School and Washington Middle School. Roughly 60 of those students are active members in the FFA program.
Those in FFA have the opportunity to compete in parliamentary procedure, meat evaluation, veterinary science, agriculture sales, floriculture and food science among others.
Both middle school and high school students get to go to state but they have to earn a spot on their team.
“Most of these kids have been working since the beginning of the year for a spot on the team. Through different competitions and practices the kids get placed. The top four individuals get to go to state,” said Advisor Travis Isaacs. “Teams are very competitive and kids have to earn their spot by qualifying.”
Students prepare for the competition by studying the various topics. The chapter also brings in experts from the community to mentor the kids. Some of those mentors include Susi Wells for Floriculture; Ryan and Ty Jones for Livestock Judging; Whitney Hilliard and Scott Lackman for Ag Sales; Theresa Williams for Horse Judging; Butcher Block and Reynolds for Meats Judging; Miles City Veterinary Service for Vet Science and Builders First Source for Ag Mechanics.
If students do well at state they will get the opportunity to advance to the national convention. To make it to the next level students must place first in their respective category at state. The national convention is held in Indianapolis.
The last two years Miles City has taken teams to nationals. Isaacs said “kids work hard and we like to see them get that opportunity to compete at a higher level.”
While the main focus is for the students to compete, they also get to do a number of activities at state. There are sessions every night with sponsors and political figures, leadership workshops, a day of service and a career fair.
This year the chapter’s goals are to have students perform at their peak potential at state and they are hoping to come out on top. Even if the competition does not go as well as hoped, there are a lot of takeaways for students. Then they will begin preparing to come back stronger next year.
One Miles City student is doing more than just competing. There are state officers that are elected each year at the convention.
Tyler Lemieux is hoping to earn a spot on that team. If chosen, he will have the opportunity to travel the state and interact with students to promote leadership, personal growth and career success.
“I really hope that they feel like all the time they put into it was worth it. That they network with other kids and adults at the trade show and it keeps them engaged in agriculture,” said Issacs. “Whatever they can learn there and bring back to make our community better is great.”
FFA is a national organization that grows students into premier leaders, promotes personal growth, and builds career success through agriculture education.
Isaacs describes FFA as a “dynamic youth organization that takes the component of agriculture education and allows students to compete in different skill sets. It allows students to develop as an individual both socially and in leadership.”