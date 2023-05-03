Miles City elects two new school board trustees Ashley Wise Star Editor May 3, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The results are in on the Miles City Unified School District board of trustees election.The election was held yesterday at the Custer County District High School.Marc Ingraham and Tyler Niedge brought home the win for the open trustee seats. Ingraham received 730 votes and Niedge received 587 votes. They will assume their seats at the May 9, meeting.They will be filling the seats of current Chairman Bob Wagner and Brandon Kelm. Neither of them ran for re-election. Wagner has been on the board for 15 years and Kelm for three years.“The school trustee election went very well,” said District Clerk Lenore Bricco.Other candidates included on the ballot were Amber Anderson, Nancy Larsen and Leah Warner.Anderson received 520 votes, Larsen received 475 and Warner received 268.There are 5,474 registered voters with 1,337 who voted. There were 2,686 absentee ballots sent out with 1,117 returned. Only 24% of registered voters voted and only 42% absentee ballots were returned.Rusty Phalen ran for the rural position and was voted in by acclamation. Currently filling that position is Don Hofmann. Hofmann has been on the board for 36 years. Ashley Wise can be reached at awise@milescitystar.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Miles City Unified School District School Board Marc Ingraham Tyler Niedge Politics School Systems Contact the Star Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form. What to read next Montana Family hardware store has a long history in Terry 9 hrs ago Local City council approves addition of stop signs around Miles City's Washington Middle School 13 hrs ago Local Miles City sees low flooding risk May 2, 2023 +5 Local Miles City Star introduces changes this week May 2, 2023 Local Miles City Star welcomes new Customer Service Representative May 1, 2023 Local Miles Community College 83rd Commencement Ceremony to be held this Saturday May 1, 2023 Trending now Miles City Star introduces changes this week Jail Roster: 21 inmates incarcerated in Custer County Detention Center Miles City Star welcomes new Customer Service Representative City council approves addition of stop signs around Miles City's Washington Middle School Miles Community College 83rd Commencement Ceremony to be held this Saturday Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form