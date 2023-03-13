The time to think about spring planting has arrived.
The Miles City Community Garden that is quietly nested behind Holy Rosary Healthcare, is beginning to rent out plots for the gardening season.
The community garden is part of the Montana State Extension Service and was started in 2010, with help from the Miles City Garden Club. Since then, members have added a 10-foot deer fence, walkways and an information board and gravel walkways between paths, thanks to a few Eagle Scout projects. The garden is also underwritten through the Holy Rosary Foundation.
“Garden members, eagle scouts, and community volunteers and businesses have all helped to make the garden area inviting to our community,” said a press release.
The gardeners range from beginners to certified master gardeners, said a press release.
There are around 115 10 by 20 foot garden plots available. There is free water via the irrigation ditch and a shed that houses tools and tillers needed to get a garden started.
To rent a plot contact the Custer County Extension Office at 406-874-3370 or visit the office in the basement of the Custer County Courthouse, 1010 Main St. Beginning on April 1, new gardeners can select their plots for $20 each. If you purchase three you can add one more for free.
Members that had plots last year may select the same plots or choose a different one.
“This is a great place to learn about gardening or to come and share your knowledge,” said the press release.
Those interested are encouraged to stop and take a look at the garden. To view the garden, turn off Wilson St. onto South Sewell Ave. and follow the road toward the hospital’s emergency room. The garden is off to the left of the road.
