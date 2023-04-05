The Miles City Area Economic Development Council will meet tomorrow at 7 a.m. at Miles Community College in room 106 and over Zoom.

President: Jenny Sloan, Vice President: Ron Slinger, Treasurer: Krista Stubblefield, Past President: Rita Kratky, Secretary: Emma Morrison, Executive Director: John Laney, SEMDC Executive Director: Jim Atchison, Board Members: Sarin Hoppe, Amy Deines, Tracy Baker, Mitch Grove, Ken Holmlund, Keith Holmlund, John Hollowell, Karen Costello, BeKa Stein Phipps, Amber Rainey, Dayna Adler, Dixie Rieger