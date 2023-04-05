Miles City Area Economic Development Council to meet tomorrow Apr 5, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Miles City Area Economic Development Council will meet tomorrow at 7 a.m. at Miles Community College in room 106 and over Zoom.President: Jenny Sloan, Vice President: Ron Slinger, Treasurer: Krista Stubblefield, Past President: Rita Kratky, Secretary: Emma Morrison, Executive Director: John Laney, SEMDC Executive Director: Jim Atchison, Board Members: Sarin Hoppe, Amy Deines, Tracy Baker, Mitch Grove, Ken Holmlund, Keith Holmlund, John Hollowell, Karen Costello, BeKa Stein Phipps, Amber Rainey, Dayna Adler, Dixie RiegerTopic: MCAEDC MeetingTime: April 6, 2023 — 07:00 AM Mountain Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom Meetinghttps://milescc.zoom.us/j/89350456607?pwd=dFRWcDNMWUZ4cUZ6djlNbzJrOTRrQT09Meeting ID: 893 5045 6607Passcode: 157213Operational Reports— Board President’s Report— Executive Director’s ReportEconomic SummitLeadership Montana— Treasurer’s Report— Approval of Minutes from March 2, 2023Committee Updates— In-Fill Committee — Ron Slinger— Workforce Initiative — Emma Morrison— Regulation Initiative — Sam MalenovskyPresentations— Update on New Sub-Division Proposal — Last Chance SubdivisionUpdates from Around the RoomNext Board Meeting — Thursday, May 4 at 7 a.m. in Room 106 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Institutions Politics The Economy Business Contact the Star Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form. What to read next Montana More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers speak in opposition to drag legislation 8 hrs ago Montana Republicans seek to change Montana primary 8 hrs ago Local 4-H Livestock Judging teams off to successful start 10 hrs ago Montana Former Livingston woman among astronauts set for moon mission 12 hrs ago Montana Police shoot, kill man in Bozeman 12 hrs ago Local Becoming an Outdoors Woman volunteer instructors sought Apr 4, 2023 Trending now Prosecutors move for amended charges in Fallon homicide case, defense moves to dismiss Jail Roster: 16 inmates incarcerated at Custer County Detention Center Police shoot, kill man in Bozeman Republicans seek to change Montana primary Sen. Tester announces plans for second law enforcement academy in Montana Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form