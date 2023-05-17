Logo

The Mid-Rivers Telephone Cooperative, Inc. Annual Meeting will be held on May 23, at the Richland County Event Center in Sidney. Member registration will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 11 a.m. Members in attendance will receive an attendance gift. Drawings for door prizes will be held throughout the meeting.

Mid-Rivers will also hold a drawing for 22 $1,000 scholarships, awarded to students planning to attend a higher education institution in the fall of 2023. To qualify for the scholarship drawing, the student must: