The Mid-Rivers Telephone Cooperative, Inc. Annual Meeting will be held on May 23, at the Richland County Event Center in Sidney. Member registration will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 11 a.m. Members in attendance will receive an attendance gift. Drawings for door prizes will be held throughout the meeting.
Mid-Rivers will also hold a drawing for 22 $1,000 scholarships, awarded to students planning to attend a higher education institution in the fall of 2023. To qualify for the scholarship drawing, the student must:
— attend the Annual Meeting with a parent or guardian who is a Cooperative Member (requires a signed Membership Application that has been approved by the Board of Trustees and active local telephone or Internet service from Mid-Rivers)
— be enrolled to attend a higher education institution in the fall of 2023
— check in at the Scholarship Registration table at the Annual Meeting
— be present during the Business Meeting when the drawing takes place
Eligible applicants include graduating high school seniors entering freshman year at a college, university or technical school; and current college, university and technical school students planning to continue studies in the fall. All applicants must be enrolled as full-time students for the Fall of 2023. Previous scholarship winners (competitive or drawing, and in any year) are ineligible. Applicants must have a parent or guardian who is a member of Mid-Rivers Telephone Cooperative, Inc. with active telephone or Internet service and a completed and approved membership application. Applicants unsure of membership status should contact Mid-Rivers well in advance of the drawing date at 1-800-452-2288 to verify eligibility.
Mid-Rivers Telephone Cooperative, Inc. is a non-profit telecommunications cooperative providing services to a 30,000 square mile area in 21 counties of Eastern and Central Montana and three counties in North Dakota.