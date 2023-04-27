Logo

Groups in the region have been being visited by local Mid-Rivers Communications employees about upcoming changes in TV service and how video services are moving to streaming over the internet.

Mid-Rivers has website links dedicated to the cable TV transition and educating customers about how streaming can impact their bills on the Wide Open Internet service at www.midrivers.com. There will be streaming demonstrations on May 11 at 1:30 p.m. in Miles City at the Custer County Event Center; and in Sidney May 12 at 11:30 a.m. at The Armory.