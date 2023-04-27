Groups in the region have been being visited by local Mid-Rivers Communications employees about upcoming changes in TV service and how video services are moving to streaming over the internet.
Mid-Rivers has website links dedicated to the cable TV transition and educating customers about how streaming can impact their bills on the Wide Open Internet service at www.midrivers.com. There will be streaming demonstrations on May 11 at 1:30 p.m. in Miles City at the Custer County Event Center; and in Sidney May 12 at 11:30 a.m. at The Armory.
Future events will be scheduled in other areas.
Satellite TV is still an option for those not comfortable with streaming, and now includes local network channels in the region.
The company is offering free in-home training and setup by local technicians for those who request it, and free streaming devices including Google Chromecasts for those open to streaming.
“Mid-Rivers is here to help you make the transition from traditional TV to streaming, without being afraid of your bill,” said Mid-Rivers’ Chief Brand Officer Staci Knuths in a press release. “With the high cost of cable TV, you could stream your TV for multiple hours a day before your Internet bill reaches your current cable TV bill.”
For around the last 25 years Mid-Rivers has provided cable TV services in Glendive, Sidney, Fairview, Miles City and Lewistown. In recent years however, the cost of purchasing programming from large media outlets has skyrocketed, while the ability to watch video programming over the internet has grown rapidly.
Thousands of households who had Mid-Rivers cable TV have since decided to go away from traditional pay TV services in favor of streaming only.
With cable TV counts on a steep decline for years, in 2021 the Cooperative determined that these legacy services to the few remaining customers could no longer be sustained after 2023.
“Cable TV is a courtesy we have provided only to certain customers in select areas, while customers in all parts of our service area rely heavily on us for Internet and telephone services,” said Mid-Rivers’ General Manager/CEO Michael Candelaria in a written statement to TV customers in a press release. “Cable TV makes up only around 10 percent of the Cooperative’s active customer connections today.”
On its website and in recent communications to remaining cable TV customers, Mid-Rivers made it clear that Internet and telephone services the company provides will continue in all areas where cable TV is going away.
“Mid-Rivers Internet and telephone services will NOT be affected by this change,” stated Candelaria in a press release. “In fact, it will allow us to focus on staying ahead of your broadband needs and making sure all our communities across 30,000 square miles have essential, robust broadband Internet services. Mid-Rivers plans to be Eastern and Central Montana’s broadband provider for many years to come.”