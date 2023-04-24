Mid-Rivers Communications supports local first responders Star Staff Apr 24, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mid-Rivers Communications recently donated $19,250 to 21 Emergency Medical Services and ambulance services providers and 34 fire departments.These providers are all in the Mid-Rivers service area.The providers receive annual donations in “recognition of the vital services they provide the Mid-Rivers’ members, employees and facilities.”The Miles City Ambulance Service, Miles City Fire Department and Custer County Fire all received donations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mid-rivers Communications Miles City Fire Department Custer County Fire Miles City Ambulance Service Social Services Security And Public Safety Trade Contact the Star Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form. What to read next Montana Rosendale proposes defunding conservation land programs 9 hrs ago +2 Local Holy Rosary receives $6 million grant, breaks ground on cancer center Apr 21, 2023 Local FWP starts mule deer monitoring, research and outreach initiatives Apr 21, 2023 Local Grading the four-day school week: Some districts saying no to four-day school week Apr 21, 2023 Local Custer County Commissioners to hold regular hours Apr 21, 2023 Local Miles City Star to change production Apr 21, 2023 Trending now Miles City Star to change production Holy Rosary receives $6 million grant, breaks ground on cancer center Mid-Rivers Communications supports local first responders Grading the four-day school week: Some districts saying no to four-day school week Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form