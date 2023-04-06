Mid-Rivers Communications has announced the 36 students who received scholarships from the cooperative’s service area.
There were two $2,500 scholarships awarded to students planning to attend Dawson Community College or Miles Community College and 34 $2,000 scholarships were awarded to students planning to attend a four-year college or university, community college or tech school in the fall.
According to a press release, preference was given to students who plan to live and work in eastern and central Montana after finishing school.
A $2,500 Dawson Community College/Miles Community College Scholarship has been awarded to:
— Kaden Harding, Miles City, son of Jeff & Kristine Harding, will attend MCC in the CDL & Heavy Equipment program.
— Mataya Veverka, Richey, daughter of Tristan & Jennifer Veverka, will attend MCC for Ag Production or Animal Science.
A $2,000 Mid-Rivers Higher Education Scholarship has been awarded to:
— Abigail Hecker, Wibaux, daughter of Bill & Beth Hecker, will continue at Montana Tech in Nursing.
— Allison Axtman, Fairview, daughter of Jason & Shawna Axtman, will go to Minot State University in Accounting.
— Anna Gremaux, Lewistown, daughter of Randy & Cindy Gremaux, will go to MSU Billings City College for Elementary Education.
— Annika Lunde, Wibaux, daughter of Craig & Twila Lunde, will attend Montana State University in Kinesiology.
— Burton Pollari of Sidney, son of Andy & Karen Pollari, will attend Rocky Mountain College in Environmental & Aeronautical Science.
— Camryn Collins, Baker, daughter of Brock & Brook Collins, will continue at Dickinson State University in Business Administration.
— Carson Barta, Lewistown, son of Gary & Susan Barta, will go to the University of Montana-Western to study Business.
— Carter Pendergrass, Roy, son of Pat & Jeanine Pendergrass, will continue at Montana Tech in Civil Engineering.
— Courtney Hofman, Sidney, daughter of Lanett Hill, will attend North Dakota State University for Crop & Weed Science.
— Emily Coles, Roundup, daughter of Wendy Coles, will attend the University of Montana for Business Administration.
— Emma Doty, Sidney, daughter of Scott & Jennifer Doty, plans to attend Concordia College in Moorehead for Neuroscience.
— Dalton Polesky, Miles City, son of Keith & Pam Polesky, is at Morningside University for Biology.
— Gabrielle Higbee, Glendive, daughter of Don & Belinda Higbee, will go to Gallatin College for Interior Design.
— Harlee Grahman, Baker, daughter of Johnna Koenig, will attend Bismarck State College in Nursing.
— Heng Sheng Li, Glendive, son of Zhi Wen & Xue E Li, plans to attend University of California-San Diego for Applied Mathematics.
— Isabella Montalvo, Terry, daughter of Elizabeth Smith, will attend University of Montana-Western in Environmental Sustainability.
— Jaeda Paul, Ismay, daughter of Albert & Lynn Paul, will go to South Dakota State University to study Human Biology, Pre-Chiropractic.
— Jaron Taylor, Circle, son of Cade & Rhonda Taylor, plans to attend Dickinson State University for Business.
— Joshua Sponheim, Richey, son of Paul & Cindy Sponheim, will attend Montana State University in Elementary Education.
— Kailey Olson, Crane, daughter of Andy & Vanessa Olson, will go to Montana State University-Northern for Elementary Education.
— Kassadee Olson, Sidney, daughter of Matthew & Stacie Olson, plans to attend Montana State University-Billings for Accounting & Finance.
— Leah Beery, Vida, daughter of Matt & Krista Beery, will attend Northwest College for Agriculture Education.
— Lily Wick, Sidney, daughter of Dean Wick, will go to Montana State University for Plant Biology.
— Lindsay Lawrence, Jordan, daughter of Rod & Beth Ann Lawrence, will attend Rocky Mountain College for Biology.
— Logan Muri, Miles City, son of Troy & Jackie Muri, is going to Morningside University for Business Administration & Agribusiness.
— Natalie Notbohm, Miles City, daughter of Chad & Janelle Notbohm, will go to Rocky Mountain College to study Biology.
— Rory Lingle, Baker, son of Bo & Amy Lingle, plans to attend Gallatin College in the Carpentry Program.
— Ruilin Li, Baker, son of WeiJun Li, will go to the University of Washington in Civil Engineering.
— Sarah Helmuth, Lambert, daughter of Francis & Kathy Helmuth, is studying Early Child Education at the University of Mary.
— Sophie David, Miles City, daughter of Carrie David, plans to attend the University of Montana for Pre-Medicine or Pre-Law.
— Taylin Trafton, Lewistown, daughter of Steve & Michele Trafton, is at Montana State University studying Business Finance.
— Taylor McPherson, Sidney, daughter of Eric & Keri McPherson, will go to the University of Montana for Environmental Science and Sustainability.
— Teigan Schiffer, Melstone, daughter of Rebecca Stensvad, will attend Montana State University for Business Management.
—Tyeson Gravenhof, Roundup, son of Stacey & Michelle Gravenhof, plans to attend Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College where he dual-major in Animal Science & Agribusiness.
“Mid-Rivers is proud of our commitment to the communities we serve, and the Mid-Rivers Higher Education Scholarship Program is one of the many ways we are able to show that commitment,” stated General Manager/CEO Michael Candelaria in a press release. “The $93,000 we will award in scholarships this year allows us to have a direct and positive impact on nearly 60 students and member families from Eastern and Central Montana.”
Along with these scholarships there will be a drawing for 22 $1,000 scholarships at the annual meeting on May 23 at the Richland County Event Center in Sidney. To qualify, students must:
— Attend the Annual Meeting with a parent or guardian who is a Cooperative Member (requires a signed Membership Application that has been approved by the Board of Trustees and active local telephone or Internet service from Mid-Rivers)
— Be enrolled to attend a higher education institution in the fall of 2023
— Provide proof of full-time enrollment at the Annual Meeting
— Pre-register for the drawing prior to the start of the meeting using the online registration form located on the Mid-Rivers website at www.midrivers.com
— Check in at the Scholarship Registration table at the Annual Meeting
— Be present during the Business Meeting when the drawing takes place
Registration for the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and close at the start of the Business Meeting at 11 a.m. The scholarship recipients will be drawn at random from the list of eligible students attending the meeting.