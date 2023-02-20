BILLINGS — A Billings woman who admitted to bringing large quantities of methamphetamine from Las Vegas, Nevada, to the Miles City area for distribution was sentenced today to six years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Denise Danielle Piccione, 38, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to possession with intent to distribute meth.
U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.
In court documents, the government alleged that in June 2020, agents with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation received information that Piccione was selling large amounts of meth in the Miles City area. An investigation led to a Montana Highway Patrol traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Piccione as she returned to Montana from Las Vegas. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, and officers seized 1,526 grams, or approximately 3.3 pounds, of meth. That quantity of meth is the equivalent of 11,959 doses. Piccione communicated with other
co-conspirators about drug transactions and delivered meth to various locations and customers in Montana and North Dakota.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie R. Patten prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.
