Basil

Basil Pius was a professor at Miles Community College for nearly four decades. He passed in 2021. His son is now working to create a memorial scholarship to honor his father.

 Submitted Photo

The family of Baselious K. “Basil” Pius is in the process of creating a new scholarship for Custer County District High School (CCDHS) students.

The idea was formed by Shuman Pius, Basil’s son, to honor his father who was a prominent member in the Miles City community.