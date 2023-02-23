The family of Baselious K. “Basil” Pius is in the process of creating a new scholarship for Custer County District High School (CCDHS) students.
The idea was formed by Shuman Pius, Basil’s son, to honor his father who was a prominent member in the Miles City community.
Shuman is currently working with a scholarship committee and his family to make this scholarship available to the students of Miles City. The scholarship would be awarded to a local graduate of CCDHS.
Basil was a professor at Miles Community College for nearly four decades. He spent much of his time working with his students and volunteering in the community. Basil was born in Baghdad, Iraq and loved academics and soccer. While living in Iraq he spent much of his time in bookstores. It was there that he was exposed to the promise and culture of America.
According to Shuman, after receiving his bachelor’s degree from the University of Baghdad he immigrated to the United States. He was accepted to the University of Portland and received a master’s degree in English Literature. While there he started a soccer team for the university and was the team captain for several years. It was where he also met his wife Bab Bolton.
His education didn’t stop there.
After completing his master’s degree he went on to Berkley to complete his student teaching.
Upon graduation, Basil began sending out applications and eventually accepted a position at Miles Community College in 1968. In his classes he enjoyed using Middle Eastern food and celebratory dance to enhance his students’ learning experience. At times Basil debated moving farther east to be closer to some of his other family members, but Miles City had such a great appeal to him that he never left.
While he loved academics, he also loved his community.
Basil was involved with the Miles City youth soccer teams, cub scouts and the Sister Ruth Crop Walk. He was also well known for the greeting cards he made.
According to Shuman, his father “spent so much time involved in the community and (he) wanted to properly pay tribute to that.”
Basil was passionate about education and represented a success story emigrating from a country with so much political unrest. Shuman said that he was proud to be his son and thought this was a fitting tribute. He passed away in September of 2021 due to complications from COVID-19.
Shuman is currently in the process of creating this scholarship as well as raising the funds. He is hoping to award the first scholarship in the summer graduation of 2024. He wants the scholarship to have reasonable criteria to include more students.
“All students have potential,” he said.
He doesn’t want to exclude a student due to their GPA. Shuman’s goal is to be able to award an annual scholarship, even if it is just a partial amount.
There is no finalized criterion for the application process.
Currently, he is looking for more people to donate to the scholarship. If you would like to donate there is a GoFundMe account set up. You can also contact him directly at mrshugoo@gmail.com or 952-797-6623.