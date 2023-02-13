Cowboys junior Holden Meged’s state title led a list of strong performances from the Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls wrestling teams at state.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls were both in action over the weekend at the Montana High School Association (MHSA) All Class State Wrestling Tournaments at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.
The boys tournament was broken into three categories for the team standings: Class AA, Class A, and Class B/C.
In Class A the Cowboys took second place as a team with 152 points.
“Overall we wrestled good, both the boys and the girls” Head Coach Mike Etchemendy said. “We had eight guys place and Holden won it. For the girls they had five placers. We couldn’t ask for much more.”
Columbia Falls made a surprise run in the tournament to come away with the first-place team finish with 201 points, ending the East’s decade-long dominance of the class.
According to Etchemendy, the run Columbia Falls made during the tournament was one of the more surprising and impressive things that he saw over the weekend.
“The run that Columbia Falls had on Friday. They had one big upset win and went on a run that won them the tourney,” Etchemendy said.
Laurel took third with 146 points; Sidney/Fairview took fourth with 144.5 points; and Frenchtown took fifth with 131 points.
For the girls, all classes competed against each other due to a limited number of girls wrestlers but the team standings had Class AA separated from the rest of the field.
In the girls team standings the Cowgirls finished second amongst Class A, B and C teams with 98 points.
Ronan took first with 119 points; Baker finished third with 67 points; Havre finished fourth with 62 points; and Simms finished fifth with 56 points.
Meged was the lone state championship for the CCDHS program, winning the heavyweight title by topping Browning’s James Whitcomb in the championship match.
“Winning the championship was an unbelievable feeling,” Meged said. “Before my match I was very calm and collected. I didn’t want to overwhelm myself before I stepped on the mat and I just went out there and did my job.”
For most of the season Meged was considered the top Class A heavyweight wrestler. Meged finished second at last year’s state tournament, falling to teammate Gabe Walker in the championship round.
An injury earlier in the season gave some uncertainty to his ability to compete for a title this year. According to Meged, he wasn’t even sure if he was going to be able to finish the season after his December injury.
“I knew what I had to do to get back to that winning level,” Meged said. “It took a lot of perseverance, but it paid off in the end. I want to thank all of my teammates, coaches and family.”
Along with Meged seven other Cowboys and five Cowgirls finished with All-State honors. Jake Phalen, Isaac Beardsley, Currey Brown, Deegan Tvedt, Easton DeJong, Jaiden Gibson and Jackson Miller for the Cowboys; and Robin Leidholt, Grayle Fox; Ariana Ellison; Kya Gilmore; and Abi Dyba for the Cowgirls.
For the Cowboys, Beardsley took third at 132 pounds, beating Park’s Trae DeSaveur in the third-place match; Brown finished fourth at 138 pounds, falling to Sidney’s Owen Lonski in the third-place match; DeJong finished fourth at 182 pounds, being topped by Columbia Falls’ Brandon Role in the third-place match.
Gibson finished fourth at 205 pounds, falling to Hamilton’s Derrick Saltzman in the third-place match; Jackson took fourth at heavyweight, falling to Frenchtown’s Philip Herald in the third-place match; Phalen finished fifth at 113 pounds, topping Laurel’s Konner Heath in the fifth-place match; and Tvedt finished sixth at 152 pounds, falling in the fifth-place match to Laurel’s Kade Wersland.
According to Etchemendy, Tvedt was one of the bigger surprises for him from his team.
“Last Saturday we thought he was out but instead of that he’s now an All-Stater,” Etchemendy said. “Something just clicked for him. He’s been right there for sometime and it just happened in the blood round. He got over the hump.”
For the Cowgirls Leidholt finished third at 114 pounds for the Cowgirls, topping Glacier Kalispell’s Ariana Conklin in the third-place match; Ellison finished third at 145 pounds, beating Butte’s Mattie Stepan in the third-place match; and Gilmore finished third at 152 pounds, getting a win over Baker’s Jayda Harbaugh in the third-place match.
Fox finished fourth at 120 pounds, falling to Lockwood’s Meadow Mahlmeister in the third-place match; and Dyba took sixth at 165 pounds, falling to Billings’ Senior’s Celia Jaegar in the fifth-place match.
Gilmore is the only senior for the Cowgirls wrestling team. Their young and talented team will be looking to build on the success they have already been able to achieve.
In the Class AA boys tournament: Billings West finished first with 220.5; Flathead finished second with 211 points; Great Falls/MSDB finished third with 178 points; Billings Senior finished fourth with 165 points; and Helena Capital finished fifth with 145.5 points.
In the Class AA girls tournament: Billings Senior took first with 202 points; Butte took second with 156 points; Flathead was third with 127 points; Glacier Kalispell was fourth with 114.5 points; and Billings Skyview was fifth with 100 points.
In the boys tournament for Class B/C: Huntley Project finished first with 201 points; Three Forks finished second with 154.5 points; Lincoln County finished 122 points; Jefferson finished fourth with 101 points; and Cut Bank finished fifth with 95 points.