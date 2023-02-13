Holden Meged state title pic

Cowboys junior Holden Meged won the MHSA State Class A Wrestling title at heavyweight at this weekend’s state tournament in Billings.

 Submitted

Cowboys junior Holden Meged’s state title led a list of strong performances from the Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls wrestling teams at state.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls were both in action over the weekend at the Montana High School Association (MHSA) All Class State Wrestling Tournaments at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.

