It’s hard to meet people in a small, tight knit community and that’s where Matched in Miles comes in.
Matched in Miles was created by two local women, Andrea Ford and Katie Rae Allison, to help others meet people whether it’s creating friendships or romantic relationships.
The idea blossomed one night over dinner.
“We just thought, it’s really hard to meet people other than a bar,” said Ford. “So how do you connect with other people in our community and other areas?”
Allison echoed those sentiments.
“We wanted out of that scene. That’s not exactly what we’re looking for. We both tried online dating and that’s just as bad,” Allison said. “Everybody talks about like can we go back in time and just go on a regular date, just good old fashioned dating.”
From that the idea of speed dating was born.
Their first event was held on Jan. 17 at The Ugly Mug. They had 10 people but they were originally short some girls so the two woman jumped in.
“It was awesome. It gave us a good perspective of what it’s actually like,” said Ford.
The group in attendance provided them with feedback and some thanked them for holding the event.
Those who participate are given a card where they fill out their top three dates. Then at the end of the night Ford and Allison collect the cards to see if there are any matches. Those who do match will be given each others contact information. Otherwise, all information is confidential. They didn’t make any matches during their first event but everyone enjoyed themselves.
Each date lasts five minutes before switching. Allison and Ford plan on changing it to seven or eight minutes.
The two have been asked about splitting into crowds based on age but there currently aren’t enough participants to do that.
According to Ford, they did see a good age range during their first event. They had a variety of people from their 20s to 40s.
“We’re super open for feedback. I mean, the whole reason we’re doing this is to help out single people in the community. We want to know what they’re looking for and what they need,” said Allison.
They hope the social setting will help ease the pressure many feel during a date.
“I would like people to know that it’s okay to get uncomfortable. It won’t be awkward,” said Allison. “You’re not alone. You might come to this event by yourself but you have to understand that everybody else at the event is the same, having the same experiences.”
When they began the first event they could tell people were nervous but as soon as they got started people seemed to become more comfortable.
Participants’ first date costs $5 with the cost going up from there.
Their next event will be next week on Valentine’s Day at the Range Riders Museum Memorial Hall. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the dates beginning at 7. To attend you must be 18-years-old or older. A photo ID is required. To RSVP you can message their Facebook page.