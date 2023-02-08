state park

Dave Fuqua leads a group of hikers to the Diane Gabriel Trail in Makoshika State Park during the Hike for Hope event in July of last year.

 Ranger-Review File Photo

Another increase in visitation to Makoshika State Park in 2022 was anticipated and while official statistics for the year are not yet available, one local official instead expects to see a slight decrease when the reports are released.

According to Makoshika State Park Manager Riley Bell, visitation throughout 2022 appeared slightly slower than what was anticipated.