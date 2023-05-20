Race #3 at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds Mother’s Day horse races on Sunday afternoon had a close field of horses during the beginning of the Thoroughbred Allowance that was 5 1/4 furlongs. Circle Back with the blue colors was the winning horse. His owner and trainer is Gilbert W. Ecoffey and was ridden by Jockey Mike T. Luark. The race action will continue this weekend.
The crowd stands and shows their respect during the presentation of the flag and national anthem on Sunday afternoon at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds. Horse racing fans came out on Mother’s Day to watch several races under near perfect weather conditions.
Sharon Moore
This weekend is the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, and with that people from all over have flocked to Miles City for a few days of fun.
With the largest event of the year taking place, the Star talked to some people on the street to find out what their favorite part of the Bucking Horse sale is.
Robert Pulver“I think my favorite part is even though it’s full of drunks, everyone is so friendly and talkative. People from around the country with different cultures can clash so easily and effortlessly. And also the food trucks.”
Megan Jerkovich“I love the animal shows the most because I was in FFA in high school and it touches up my roots from back home.”
Landon Kopp“I have no idea. My girlfriend was telling me about the food trucks, but that’s all I know.”
Kopp just moved to Miles City so this will be his first Miles City Bucking Horse Sale experience.
Logan Mosansky“Honestly, for the most part I pretty much stay home. If I were to pick something it would just be to have the opportunity to socialize and get to know others in our community.”
Zach Austin“I gotta say the street dances, because everyone is just packed out on Main Street drinking and having a good time.”