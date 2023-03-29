Women in agriculture have and continue to play a large role in shaping the industry and the communities in which they live.
The Miles City Cowtown Cattlewomen Association hopes to continue those traditions in their community.
Montana Cattlewomen is a group of diverse women located all throughout the state. All with a passion for producing high quality beef. But, they don’t stop there.
Education, community events and legislation changes are just a few of the other ways these women support the industry.
According to their website, the group has specific goals.
“To positively educate consumers about our industry and the beef products we produce. We take great pride in our stewardship of the land, constant care and low stress management of our livestock, and our ability to help feed the world,” said the website.
Farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of the United States population. Of that 2% only a quarter of those individuals are women.
Although seemingly few in numbers, the Montana Cattlewomen pride themselves on being able to make a difference in not only human health, but the health of our planet.
Miles City always had a local cattlewomen group, but several years ago it was retired and disbanded.
In 2021, Vikki Taylor along with several other women set a goal to bring the group back to the cowtown of Miles City. That is where the group got the name the Cowtown Cattlewomen.
The group currently has 11 members and is constantly striving to grow their numbers and bring new members in.
“You don’t have to own cattle to be a member of Cattlewomen. We have many ladies that have never owned a cow. All that is ‘required’ is that you enjoy eating beef, appreciate agriculture, and are enthused to help educate, promote, or legislate in the beef ag industry,” said Taylor, who is now the local groups president.
Similar to the state and national level the Miles City group has three focuses: Education, promotion, and legislation.
For education, the group will go into classrooms to talk to K-12 students.
Depending on the age group the activities can range from reading an agriculture story book, talking about different food groups and their nutritional value, or teaching food safety and about different beef cuts.
“These students are our future consumers of beef, so we value them to have the knowledge and tools to make beef purchases,” she said.
Alongside their work in the classroom, every year they go to the NILE and MATE shows in Billings with educational tools, beef samples, and recipes.
Promotion is also a focus of the group. Any chance they get to host or attend an activity to promote beef is a good time.
They hope to answer a lot of the questions that consumers have and bust some of the myths.
Finally, for legislation they use membership dues to help facilitate boots and hats in the state and national capitol to discuss and bring to light the many issues the industry is facing.
There are three different levels of cattlewomen.
The local level is the Miles City Cowtown Cattlewomen. That group is an affiliate of the state level known as Montana CattleWomen. Finally there is the American National Cattlewomen.
Some local events the women have put on or attended are grilling up burgers at Tire Rama for customer appreciation day, having a fair booth with a carcass model and participating in local parades.
The Miles City group meets on the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. in the upstairs of the Cellar Casino.
“Today’s consumers are not agriculturally educated/aware of exactly what we do. How if we don’t take care of the livestock, land, and water we are cheating ourselves in our livelihood. We don’t live this lifestyle just for the money (that’s a bonus) but because we truly love and enjoy the animals and freedom this way of life does give us,” said Taylor.
For more information on the group or to join these women of agriculture contact Taylor at 406-351-3111.