The Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center provided a fun and unique presenter to speak on the dangers of vaping to students in Miles City yesterday.
Custer County District High School (CCDHS) and Washington Middle School (WMS) students were all able to see the presentation put on by Robert Hackenson Jr.
Hackenson is the founder of Dynamic Influence and lists himself as a Highly Interactive & Educational Speaker. He is a nationally recognized speaker as well as a certified hypnotist and magician. Hackenson uses a blend of his unique skills to provide a memorable and captivating experience for his audiences that keep them tuned in and interested throughout.
What Hackenson does he calls “Edutaining” as he works to find a way to keep his audiences engaged so they can better receive his message.
Vaping, or the use of e-cigarette products, has been a rising concern in high schools and middle schools across the state and the country. Miles City schools are amongst those that are seeing a rise for concern.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vapes, or e-cigarettes, are electronic devices that heat a liquid and produce an aerosol, or mix of small particles in the air. They come in many shapes and sizes, and most have a battery, heating element, and a place to hold a liquid.
They are known by many different names including; vapes, e-cigs, e-hookahs, mods, and vape pens.
“Vaping has become a huge problem at CCDHS over the past several years,” said CCDHS Principal Vince Gundlach.
According to Gundlach, they usually receive multiple vaping reports weekly that students are vaping on campus.
He added that students congregate in the restrooms between classes and vape, which has also led to vandalism issues in the restrooms.
“There is usually not a week that goes by where the administration hasn’t had to address a vaping issues,” he said. “There have been fights among students at school over vaping devices.”
Gundlach added that they are hoping that the presentation will help educate their students with the potential health risks that vaping can cause.
According to the CDC, vaping (the use of e-cigarettes of any form) is unsafe for kids, teens and young adults.
The website explains that most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development which continues to the mid-20s. These e-cigarettes can also contain other harmful substances besides nicotine.
A CDC study found that 99% of the e-cigarettes sold in assessed venues in the United States contained nicotine. The study also found some vape liquids that are marketed as containing 0% nicotine do contain it.
Using e-cigarettes also increases the likelihood of young people smoking cigarettes in the future.
Other risks involved with vaping include some of the ingredients in the aerosol being potentially harmful to the lungs in the long-term. An example of this is some e-cigarette flavorings may be safe to eat but not to inhale because the gut can process more substances than the lungs. Also, defective batteries have caused fires and explosions, a few of which have resulted in serious injuries, said the CDC.
There have also been cases of children and adults who have been poisoned by swallowing, breathing, or absorbing e-cigarette liquid through their skin or eyes. Nationally, approximately 50% of calls to poison control centers for e-cigarettes are for kids five-years-old or younger.
Scientists are still learning about the long-term health effects of e-cigarettes.
Dynamic Influence has been traveling across the United States and Canada and around the world since 2004, speaking and keynoting for schools, colleges, organizations, and companies that include: Frito Lay, The Boston Beer Company (Sam Adams), and New York Life.