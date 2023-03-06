The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) developed a program to take agriculture advocacy to the next level. The Trailblazers program advances the beef industry to newer audiences and promotes correcting myths surrounding the industry.
The application process is competitive. This year the NCBA took in more than double the amount of applications from 18 different states compared to last year. Among those selected were two Montanans.
Colton Coffee of Miles City was chosen to be a part of this prestigious program. Coffee had already taken the Masters of Beef Advocacy program from the NCBA.
“The application itself of course asked the basic questions, but then dove into deeper questions about past experiences, advocating for beef, how you would handle certain situations, and what we thought were the biggest issues,” he said.
Coffee grew up on his family’s ranch and is now the manager of Coffee Cattle Company south of Miles City.
“We’ve had wonderful employees who have the knowledge and drive to get things done,” said Coffee.
When asked about how his family has been able to keep such a large ranch in the family for so many years Coffee said, “we’re always looking for ways to adopt or apply new innovations. We’re just really lucky to have the foundation that my grandpa CM, who was an incredible cowboy, built. Thankfully he passed that down to my dad and aunt and now hopefully onto me.”
“The newly selected cohort will join efforts with previous trailblazers, building community, providing opportunities for mentorship and collaborating with other experienced grassroots advocates,” said Chandler Mulvaney spokesperson at NCBA in a press release.
According to a press release, the 10 Trailblazers from eight different states will have a mix of in person and online meetings to hone their skills of communications and speaking about the beef industry.
Trailblazers become industry spokespeople to serve on the state and local levels working with the media and consumers. Coffee will have the opportunity to work with industry experts from a large range of different fields.
“I’d say my goals are primarily to learn as much as I can from the professionals leading our sessions as well as the fellow participants,” he said.
Coffee believes this program will make him a better asset for the beef community and allow him to be more comfortable standing up for the community to make more effective points and be more knowledgeable about the subjects that matter most.
Coffee is also involved in the Montana Stockgrowers Association M-Bar leadership academy. This is an 18-month program that allows Stockgrowers Members to build their leadership skills, industry knowledge, and expertise. All with the goal to have these individuals grow in their careers, public service, and the cattle industry.
“Without the knowledge, experience, dedication, and sacrifice from everyone before me, there’s no way we’d be where we are today.” Coffee said.
Each year 10 new trailblazers are chosen to continue to build the community, increase opportunities, and to bring in a diverse range of advocates. Other Trailblazers selected were Rocky Forseth of Helena and individuals from Texas, Washington, California, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky and New York.
For more information on the Trailblazers program and other beef advocacy efforts, contact Mulvaney at cmulvaney@beef.org. For more information about the MSGA M-Bar Leadership academy visit mtbeef.org.