Colton Coffee

Colton Coffee

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) developed a program to take agriculture advocacy to the next level. The Trailblazers program advances the beef industry to newer audiences and promotes correcting myths surrounding the industry.

The application process is competitive. This year the NCBA took in more than double the amount of applications from 18 different states compared to last year. Among those selected were two Montanans.

(Contact Kristy Cullinan at kcullinan@milescitystar.com.)