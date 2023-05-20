Local girl graduates from Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine Star Staff May 20, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Etchemendy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Meagan Etchemendy, a 2014 graduate of Custer County District High School, graduated from Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine on Friday.After graduating from high school, she attended the University Of Wyoming where she earned a Batchelor of Science in Physiology in 2018.She will be doing a Family Medicine residency in Cedar Falls, Iowa.She’s the daughter of Mike and Jamie Etchemendy of Miles City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Miles City Custer County District High School Idaho College Of Osteopathic Medicine University Of Wyoming University Education Contact the Star Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form. What to read next +2 Local Landmark Rolston home taken down 1 hr ago Local Commissioners to hold preliminary budget meeting 1 hr ago Local Terry's Save Our Pool committee helps ensure summertime fun 4 hrs ago Local Local girl graduates from Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine 6 hrs ago +7 Local Locals share their favorite part of Bucking Horse 7 hrs ago Local City council to meet on Tuesday 7 hrs ago Trending now Locals share their favorite part of Bucking Horse Jail Roster: 18 incarcerated at Custer County Detention Center Local girl graduates from Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form