With the Easter weekend upon us, there are a number of Easter services being offered by the different churches in Miles City and the surrounding areas.
Beginning early on Sunday, the First Lutheran Church will hold a sunrise service at 7 a.m. at the Veteran’s Cemetery. Their regular service will be at 10 a.m. with an Easter Egg Hunt to follow.
The Miles City Methodist Church has an Easter Sunday service from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and the service can be attended live at their location at 24 N. 11th St in Miles City or watched on their Facebook page.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 S. Center Ave., will hold an Easter Sunday Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday with a service to follow at 10:30 a.m.
The First Presbyterian Church of Miles City, 1401 Main St., will be doing an Easter Sunday service live at 10 a.m. It can also be listened to on KATL 770 am.
Miles City’s Grace Bible Church will be serving breakfast and having two services on Easter Sunday at their location at 3505 Stower St. Breakfast is at 8 a.m. and the services are at 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Break Forth Bible Church will be having their Easter Service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at their location at 614 N. Earling Ave. in Miles City.
On Sunday, Intersect Bible Church will be serving an Easter pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and then having an Easter service at 10 a.m. at their 916 Garland St. location in Miles City. An Easter Egg Hunt will follow the Easter service.
First Baptist Church in Miles City will be doing breakfast on Easter morning at 9 a.m. followed by a kids’ Easter Egg Hunt at 9:30 a.m. with Easter worship following at 10 a.m. at their location at 900 Palmer St.
The Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 204 N 11th St., will hold a 9:30 a.m. Easter service on Sunday.
Sacred Heart will be having Mass three times for Sunday at their location at 120 N. Montana Ave. Those times are at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Miles City’s Fellowship Baptist Church will have Easter service at 11 a.m. Sunday at their location at 20 N. Stacy Ave.
Valley Community Church will have Easter service at 10 a.m. on Sunday at their location at 1004 N. Sewell Ave. in Miles City.
If services for your desired church aren’t listed here they were unable to be reached by press time.