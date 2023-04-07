Walk with the cross

The annual Walk with the Cross was held today as church members carried a large wooden cross down Main Street to Riverside Park.

 Ashley Wise

With the Easter weekend upon us, there are a number of Easter services being offered by the different churches in Miles City and the surrounding areas.

Beginning early on Sunday, the First Lutheran Church will hold a sunrise service at 7 a.m. at the Veteran’s Cemetery. Their regular service will be at 10 a.m. with an Easter Egg Hunt to follow.

