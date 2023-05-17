With the new proposed rate increase by Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) we asked a few local business owners in Miles City how they felt their businesses would be affected.
“I think it’s hard on everyone. If our bills go up it’s going to affect everyone. If their at home bills go up they aren’t going to dine out as much or shop. It will just all around affect everyone.”
— Leah Warner, owner of Family Floral and the Farmhouse Cafe
“Any kind of increase in utilities is always a concern for a business like ours. We have a large building, we run equipment. Having that added financial burden is always a concern and we have to find other ways of making up that extra income. So, definitely not a positive impact for us.”
— Erin Thormodsgard, owner of Girl Ran Away With the Spoon
“I don’t like it. The easy answer is that it is going to really affect our business. It’s going to raise our overhead so much, it will make things difficult. It affects everybody. It affects your whole livelihood and it affects the customers.”
— Marci Stradley, owner of Scoop MT
“Its definitely affected us. I can’t remember what the percentage increase is going to be but I know with our bills it has almost doubled. It just makes things a heck of a lot more difficult. We have to increase our prices to try to counteract that.”
— Blake Mollman, owner of Montana Bar and Tubb’s Pub
“Its going to affect everybody. It’s getting in everybody’s pocket books, and if everybody’s pocket books are tight then they won’t be spending any money in here.”
— Steve Moran, owner of Moran’s Custom Leather and Boot Repair
(Editor’s Note: A photo was unavailable for Marci Stradley.)