With the new proposed rate increase by Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) we asked a few local business owners in Miles City how they felt their businesses would be affected.

“I think it’s hard on everyone. If our bills go up it’s going to affect everyone. If their at home bills go up they aren’t going to dine out as much or shop. It will just all around affect everyone.”

(Editor’s Note: A photo was unavailable for Marci Stradley.)

Derrick Calhoun can be reached at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.