Chuck Glenn

Chuck Glenn with some of his original western art that is hanging and for sale at Six Guns Pizza Parlor.

 Submitted Photo/Nancy May

Forsyth’s beloved Chuck Glenn is a man of many talents.

An accomplished musician, he is often found singing and playing his harmonica, guitar and fiddle at various events in the community, including on stage at the Rosebud County Fair. As with most talented folks, his gifts don’t stop at one.