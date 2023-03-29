Forsyth’s beloved Chuck Glenn is a man of many talents.
An accomplished musician, he is often found singing and playing his harmonica, guitar and fiddle at various events in the community, including on stage at the Rosebud County Fair. As with most talented folks, his gifts don’t stop at one.
During a visit to Forsyth’s newest restaurant — the Six Guns Pizza Parlor — Glenn admired the special attention to detail in the western-themed decor. Old barn wood trim and the Six Guns logo burned into the cashier’s county, give the place a homey feel, but Chuck noticed something missing.
Although carefully painted, the walls were bare. He knew just what they needed.
On his next visit he brought several of his own hand-painted western scenes. Based on 19th century cowboy activities, the paintings showcase glowing sunsets and high noon under Montana’s big sky. One painting catches the movement of a stagecoach and horses speeding into a small town. A cowboy sitting on the ground by his horse and a mailbox, reading his mail, is a customer favorite.
The paintings are framed with salvaged wood from an old homestead on Red Canyon Ranch. For history buffs, Custer spent the night of June 22, 1876, to travel up Rosebud Creek. Chuck and his wife, Cece originally bought the wood to use on vanities and other indoor trimmings for their log cabin home. Chuck used leftover pieces to make the pictures’ frames. Some feature the original nail holes.
Glenn discovered a delight in painting after several lessons form local crowbar artist, Bob Watts. From there his own natural talents developed and he found his western-themed niche. The classes began with acrylics and later transitioned to oils. Chuck prefers oils. Acrylics dry too fast for his style, which specializes in small details such as those on boots, saddles, spurs, straps and business signs in old western towns.
The paintings are for sale. Six Guns Pizza Parlor is located at 2100 Cedar Street in Forsyth and so far customer reviews have been glowing.