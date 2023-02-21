Award

Holy Rosary has recognized Holy Rosary Clinic Nurse Linda Wyse, center, with the DAISY Award for her excellent patient care and dedication. 

 Submitted Photo

Holy Rosary Healthcare, part of Intermountain Health, has recognized Linda Wyse, nurse at the Holy Rosary Clinic, with the DAISY Award for her excellent patient care and dedication.

The patient nominator shared, “I had to go to the hospital every two days for wound care and Linda was my nurse through it all. She was absolutely amazing, thoughtful, and caring. She was gentle each time and took care of my needs.”