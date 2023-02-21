Holy Rosary Healthcare, part of Intermountain Health, has recognized Linda Wyse, nurse at the Holy Rosary Clinic, with the DAISY Award for her excellent patient care and dedication.
The patient nominator shared, “I had to go to the hospital every two days for wound care and Linda was my nurse through it all. She was absolutely amazing, thoughtful, and caring. She was gentle each time and took care of my needs.”
“Linda deserves to receive a superb nursing award as she contributes to the exceptional education of many. I want to thank Linda for her work ethic and being there for all. She is a fantastic nurse through and through,” a provider nominator said.
According to a press release, Wyse has a long career caring for the local community as a nurse. She has been a nurse since June of 1979 and started at the original Holy Rosary Hospital on the surgical floor. She worked in the emergency departments for over 25 years and currently cares for patients in the Holy Rosary Clinic. She also worked as a nurse aide while in high school in Forsyth.
“Linda is an extraordinary member of our nursing team. I am happy that we are able to celebrate her with this award,” said Ben Uhlich, Chief Nursing & Operating Officer at Holy Rosary Healthcare in a press release. “Linda does an outstanding job in caring for the individuals and families in Eastern Montana. This recognition is well deserved.”
Wyse shared that “she loves taking care of patients, most are like family. This is a very family-oriented facility and that’s why I love it. My favorite part of the day is when patients tell me that I’ve made a difference in their lives.”
The DAISY Award was established in 1999 by the DAISY Foundation in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at 33 from an autoimmune disease. The Barnes family was impacted by the care and compassion of the nurses who cared for Patrick, so they created this international award to say "Thank you" to nurses everywhere. The award honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care that nurses provide.