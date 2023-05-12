The 68th Montana State Legislative Session has come to a close and Custer Counties’ representative and senator feel like it went well.
Rep. Greg Kmetz (HD38) and Sen. Ken Bogner (SD19) both claimed success during the session.
For Kmetz, he said his most successful moment was his involvement with the defeat of Senate Bill 459. This would have allowed local sheriffs to release local prisoners in some cases.
While home for Easter break, he spoke with Custer County Sheriff Brandon Kelm about the issue and Kelm had some concerns.
“Sheriff Kelm was a little nervous about the liability issues related to a prisoner release and I decided I would not support this bill, and vote no,” he said.
He had originally supported the bill in committee. Once he decided to change his vote he wanted to make sure to explain himself on the floor. He shared how he add originally supported it but after talking to Kelm he had changed his mind. After some discussion the bill failed.
“The voice of one person/sheriff is and can be very powerful,” said Kmetz. “Don’t ever say that your lone voice will never matter because it does.”
For Bogner, he said his biggest success was his top five priority bills passing.
According to Bogner, his highest priority bill was SB 230 which prohibits foreign adversaries from purchasing ag land and critical infrastructure. The others were SB 397 that protects privacy by preventing the government from spying on us through continuous facial recognition surveillance; SB 254 makes all election precincts subject to post-election audits; the Patient Visitation Rights Act that establishes that a care facility must provide a patient two hours of in-person visitation daily and finally SB 422 which expands medical Right to Try in Montana so that patients can have more treatments available to them when determining what fits their individual healthcare needs.
Kmetz did experience some difficulties in his first session.
“The most difficult part was understanding some of the proposed legislation,” he said.
For example, SB 187 looked like a simple 2-page bill that would allow remote appearances in certain criminal and civil hearings.
“The hearing started, and I looked the bill up on my phone and I saw it had passed out of the Senate 42-6. This will be an easy one, I thought, until a judge testified as an opponent. We quickly learned that this was not a simple bill at all,” he said.
Most court rooms in Montana lack the technology for remote appearances, said Kmetz.
This made Kmetz wonder how this had passed the Senate. Turns out the judge who brought up the issues was not able to testify at the Senate hearing.
“We, in the House, got some important information that the Senate had no idea about. We voted to table the bill 19-0. But, without this added information in the House this bill could have possibly become Montana Law,” he said.
Even with all the ups and downs that come from a legislative session both men thought it was successful.
According to Bogner, the legislature passed the largest tax cut in the state’s history. The cut was over one billion dollars in lower taxes for individuals and businesses along with income and property tax rebates that came from the budget surplus.
“We invested hundreds of millions in road, bridge, and water infrastructure. On top of that, we passed a state budget that was under inflation,” he said.
Montana also made a $300 million commitment to addressing mental health in Montana. A pair of bills that gave communities more choice in school options also passed.
Three bills that will protect Montanan’s privacy also passed. They allow users to have more control over the data that tech companies collect, protect genetic data and prohibit the government from using continuous facial recognition surveillance.
“While there are many more accomplishments from the 68th Legislature, these ones are unprecedented in the state. Making it a very historic and successful session,” he said.
Kmetz also found the session successful.
According to Kmetz, the state gave some money back to the Montanans. For those who paid state income tax you will receive $1,250 back as a single person, $2,500 as a couple and up to $1,000 property tax refund.
“I wanted to return most of the $2.4 billion dollar surplus, but was way outvoted on that. Most of the legislators, on both sides, apparently thought they could spend your money smarter than you and they did, all of it,” he said.