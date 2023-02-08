Emergency health care is now available for Veterans in suicidal crisis at any VA or non-VA health care facility at no cost.
This includes inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 day. Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the VA system to use this benefit.
By guaranteeing no cost, world-class care to veterans in times of crisis, this expansion of care will help prevent Veteran suicide. This will also increase access to acute suicide care for up to nine million veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA healthcare.
In September, VA released the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, which showed that Veteran suicides decreased in 2020 for the second year in a row, and that fewer veterans died by suicide in 2020 than in any year since 2006.
“Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive the free, world-class emergency health care they deserve — no matter where they need it, when they need it, or whether they’re enrolled in VA care,” said VA Secretary for Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough in a press release. “This expansion of care will save Veterans’ lives, and there’s nothing more important than that.”
VA has submitted an interim final rule to the federal register to establish this authority under section 201 of the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment (COMPACT) Act of 2020. The final policy, which took effect on Jan. 17, allows VA to do a number of things, said a press release.
These include providing, paying for, or reimbursing for treatment of eligible individuals’ emergency suicide care, transportation costs, and follow-up care at a VA or non-VA facility for up to 30 days of inpatient care and 90 days if outpatient care; make appropriate referrals for care following the period of emergency suicide care; determine eligibility for other VA services and benefits; and refer eligible individuals for appropriate VA programs and benefits following the period of emergency suicide care.
According to a press release, to be eligible, individuals, regardless of VA enrollment status, are veterans who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable; former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable; and former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces.
There are a number of things veterans or their loved ones should do in the event of an emergent suicidal crisis. Call 911 or got to your nearest emergency room; notify staff that you’re a Veteran; and staff will take you back and provide treatment.