A Lean 101: Lean Lego Training Workshop will be held at Miles Community College (MCC) Vocational Technical Building on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The training will be in room 417 at the MCC Vocational Technical building and be led by Lane Gobbs.
Price to attend the training workshop is $100 for manufacturers and $200 for non-manufacturers.
Registration can be done at CVENT.ME/MK5EEA.
Those attending the workshop will leave with an understanding of and the ability to implement basic lean skills and tools leading to cost reduction; on-time delivery improvement; inventory/WIP reduction; quality improvement; and culture of continuous improvement.
“Discover how lean principles can help any organization improve, and learn how to apply these principles through hands-on exercises in a fun, engaging and eye-opening workshop,” said a press release for the workshop.
Gobbs has more than 10 years of first hand experience working in Montana manufacturing firms. This includes working for Boeing in Helena and H-E Parts in Billings. Gobbs also worked internationally, assisting manufacturing groups from Australia, Colombia, Peru, Chile, China, Germany and Canada.
A Mechanical Engineering background helps Gobbs offer strong technical expertise in CAD design, machining, testing, failure analysis and reverse engineering.
As a Business Advisor for MMEC Gobbs helps companies shift culture and improve operations through quality management systems, lean thinking, and innovative design.