Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced his support of Senate Bill 419, that would prohibit Chinese-owned TikTok from being downloaded on devices in Montana.
Sponsored by Sen. Shelly Vance (R-Belgrade), the bill passed the Senate Business, Labor, and Economic Affairs Committee by a seven to three vote following testimony from Montana Department of Justice representatives.
The operation of TikTok would be prohibited in Montana by the SB 419. The company and users, and internet providers will be prohibited from offering TikTok, and mobile application stores from providing the option to download the application. Internet service providers and companies that violate the ban would face a $10,000 fine per day for each violation.
“TikTok poses a threat to every Montanan who has the app on their devices. We know that the Chinese Communist Party is using it to spy on Americans by collecting personal information, keystrokes, and even the locations of its users,” Knudsen said in a press release. “Additionally, the app is feeding harmful adult content to children that encourages illegal and dangerous behavior. I hope the Legislature recognizes the grave risks that TikTok poses to adults and children alike and passes Senate Bill 419 to ban it in Montana.”
According to Sen. Vance, it’s time to “Stop the Tok” in Montana.
“The application is a major threat to our national security,” Vance said in a press release. “We know the Chinese Communist Party can use it to spy on Americans by tracking locations and keeping other personal information. It also promotes dangerous content to young people and threatens the health and safety of Montanans. TikTok has run out the clock. It’s time to hold them accountable.”
Last year, TikTok admitted to using their app to spy on American journalists who were covering TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to track down their sources. The FBI has also recently raised national security concerns over the use of TikTok and has warned that the Chinese government could influence users or control their devices with the app.
In December, Knudsen led a coalition of 15 attorney’s general in demanding Apple and Google correct their application store age ratings of TikTok to help parents protect their protect their children from being force-fed harmful content online.