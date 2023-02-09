B.U.G or “Bring Up Grades” is a Kiwanis International program sponsored locally by the Miles City Kiwanis. BUG is a program designed to provide recognition to students who raise their grades and maintain or continue to raise them from one grading period to the next. Student’s grades from the third grading period are compared to the second grading period and those that raise their grade in at least one class, while maintaining the rest of their grades, become BUGs. Students that maintain straight A’s are also BUG’s.

According to Kiwanis International, students are empowered to participate in their own academic success, which builds self-confidence, perseverance and character. They attain important life skills known as developmental assets that help them make smart choices.