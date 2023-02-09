B.U.G or “Bring Up Grades” is a Kiwanis International program sponsored locally by the Miles City Kiwanis. BUG is a program designed to provide recognition to students who raise their grades and maintain or continue to raise them from one grading period to the next. Student’s grades from the third grading period are compared to the second grading period and those that raise their grade in at least one class, while maintaining the rest of their grades, become BUGs. Students that maintain straight A’s are also BUG’s.
According to Kiwanis International, students are empowered to participate in their own academic success, which builds self-confidence, perseverance and character. They attain important life skills known as developmental assets that help them make smart choices.
On Jan. 27, Kiwanis provided pizza and sodas for those achieving BUG status at Garfield and Lincoln schools. They were also given BUG certificates in recognition of their achievement.
Those BUGs at Garfield Elementary receiving straight A’s are: Lincoln Zuck, Teaghan Steinke, Robin Sin, August Cornelius, Sy Yeager, Jordyn Muggli, Aidan Walker, Kash Landers, Mason Backlund, Zachary Anderson, Paxson Bird, Dessie Sloan, Max Cusimano, Jacob Dyba, Mylei Lepisto, Avery Backlund, Bennett Duncan, Maycee Hill, Keller Pryor, Stella Petrik, and Josie Muscha.
The other BUG achievers at Garfield are: Cayden Parsons, Kroy Hudak, Kage Pryor, Kya Venn, Jax Walker, Paisley Wertz, Quinn Ziebarth, Trafton Hould, Jax Ingraham, Malaika Khan, Koly Merkel, Bentley Roberts, Charlee Dyba, Lyrah Sin, Presley Venn, and Tristan Chamberlain.
Becoming BUG’s with straight A’s at Lincoln school are: Dalton Coughlin, Ava Malloy, and Kiara Johnson.
Others achieving BUG status at Lincoln school are: Nathan Burch, Ella Certain, Colton Harms, Michael Meduna, Jaydah Brass, Mariya Marsh, Gunner Mattoon, Shealyn Scott, Sylis Fietz, Edison Keith, Ma’Kayla Kelley, Lauren Lindemann, Kelly McWaters, Azel Rowland, Lachlan Woods.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.