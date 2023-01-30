Custer County welcomed a new sheriff Jan. 1, and he laid out some priorities that he felt should be at the forefront of his offices efforts.
Although new to the role of Custer County Sheriff, Miles City native Brandon Kelm has always been an active member of the community.
As a Montana Highway Patrol officer Kelm decided to run for sheriff, running against and eventually beating interim Sheriff Pat Roos in the November 2022 general election.
“It’s been interesting,” said Kelm on what it’s been like as the new Custer County Sheriff. “It’s been good. It’s been busy, there are a lot of things to do, to catch up on, and to familiarize myself with.”
About any changes they are looking to make, Kelm said right now they are just trying to keep moving forward.
“We are working on getting people hired, we just hired a new deputy,” he said. “Last week was his first week with us, but he is coming from the Miles City Police Department so he has some familiarization with the town and everything.”
Kelm added that they are trying to get their feet underneath them, get a base built.
Of things that Kelm said is a main focus taking over as sheriff, he said that it is on the forefront of every law enforcement agency in the state, whether it’s county, city or state, and that is the drug problem.
“No individual sheriff or police chief or state agency is gonna be able to do it alone,” Kelm said. “It’s a collaboration, we need to really start working together and that’s what I really hope to start doing. Work together as a team and not just in our community but statewide, national. Put a spotlight on it too, because there are a lot of stakeholders in this. So right now, I would say the drugs are big.”
Kelm added that they are working a lot with probation and parole, and with the drug task force and other things like that.
“We work pretty hand in hand with the police department, with the drug task force,” he added.
Another focus of his, is for the sheriff’s department to be visible and out there.
“Being engaged in the community is a really big thing of mine,” he said. “We have kind of made it a point to be out. We went out to Kinsey School, Kircher School, and the SY School and there are a lot of other rural schools that we plan on going out too. Just partaking, being present.”
According to Kelm, it’s been a good change and that he and the staff are excited.
“There is a lot to tackle first,” Kelm added. “It’s a big change from doing the work to overseeing the work, that has been the biggest shift change for me. From doing the work to overseeing the work, getting others to go out and do it. It's rewarding and exciting to see.”
Kelm added that he has always enjoyed being a public servant. He originally went to school to be a fire fighter and was a part-time fire fighter and EMT in Miles City. He worked for the Department of Transportation. After that, he entered law enforcement, going into the Montana Highway Patrol.