Jail Roster: 20 inmates incarcerated at Custer County Detention Center May 10, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As of Monday there were 20 inmates incarcerated at the Custer County Detention Center.Name: Jeremy SplichalBooking Date: May 7Charge(s): Criminal trespass to vehiclesBail: $185Name: Samuel MillerBooking Date: May 6Charge(s): Contempt of municipal court judge, criminal trespass to property, obstructing a peach officer or other public servant.Bail: $820Name: Lorenzo DeserleyBooking Date: May 6Charge(s): None listedBail: No bailName: Cason BuschBooking: April 27Charge(s): Criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal endangermentBail: No bailName: Richard GonzalesBooking Date: April 27Charge(s): Violation of a no contact order; tampering with witness/informant, assault with a weaponBail: $250,000Name: Jerod ChambersBooking Date: April 28Charge(s): Resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer or other public servantBail: $1,440Name: Scott StuartBooking Date: April 23Charge(s): None ListedBail: NoneName: Derek HeadrickBooking Date: April 24Charge(s): Partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family memberBail: $35,000Name: Mark MolstadBooking Date: April 9Charge(s): Theft, criminal endangermentBail: $50,000Name: Bradley HarrisonBooking Date: March 7Charge(s): Issuing a bad check exceeding $500 to $5,000Bail: No bailName: David WarrenBooking Date: March 10Charge(s): Theft, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to property, burglary, violation of protective orderBail: $50,907.12Name: Kaleb KingBooking Date: Jan. 13Charge(s): Assault with bodily fluid, criminal mischief pecuniary loss more than $1,500, burglaryBail: $50,000Name: Daniel MatzickBooking Date: Jan. 18Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentenceBail: No bailName: Justin KayBooking Date: Feb. 13Charge(s): None listedBail: $25,000Name: Desiree SandovalBooking Date: Feb. 28Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentenceBail: $50,000Name: Turner Peter-SeounBooking Date: March 3Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentenceBail: No bailName: Brenda BergBooking Date: March 2Charge(s): None listedBail: No bailName: Derek CouttsBooking Date: March 16Charge(s): Burglary, aggravatedBail:$50,000Name: Rahul HulwanBooking Date: March 21Charge(s): Criminal endangermentBail: $15,000Name: Robert BirminghamBooking Date: April 6Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence, probation violationBail: $50,000 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Custer County Detention Center Miles City Inmates Criminal Law Crime Law Security And Public Safety Police Tourism Contact the Star Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form. What to read next Montana Dawson Community College hosts seminar on recognizing human trafficking 1 hr ago Local Custer County District High School music department does well at state 2 hrs ago Local Candle Cottage Crafts opens in Miles City 3 hrs ago +2 Local Bucking Horse Sale Schedule 3 hrs ago Local Fort Keogh hosts annual college tour 5 hrs ago Local Extension agent teaches tree planting 101 5 hrs ago Trending now Jail Roster: 20 inmates incarcerated at Custer County Detention Center Fort Keogh hosts annual college tour Sen. Bogner imparts advice to Miles Community College graduates Miles City office releases draft for review Bucking Horse Sale Schedule Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form