Jail Roster: 18 inmates incarcerated in Custer County Detention Center Apr 26, 2023 As of yesterday there were 18 inmates incarcerated at the Custer County Detention Center.Name: Richard HambroBooking Date: April 19Charge(s): Criminal possession of dangerous drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugsBail: $15,000Name: Scott StuartBooking Date: April 23Charge(s): None ListedBail: NoneName: Derek HeadrickBooking Date: April 24Charge(s): Partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family memberBail: $35,000Name: Mark MolstadBooking Date: April 9Charge(s): Theft, criminal endangermentBail: $50,000Name: Kylee GatlinBooking Date: March 26Charge(s): Contempt of municipal court judge, partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to a partner or family memberBail: No bailName: Bradley HarrisonBooking Date: March 7Charge(s): Issuing a bad check exceeding $500 to $5,000Bail: No bailName: David WarrenBooking Date: March 10Charge(s): Theft, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to property, burglary, violation of protective orderBail: $50,907.12Name: Kaleb KingBooking Date: Jan. 13Charge(s): Assault with bodily fluid, criminal mischief pecuniary loss more than $1,500, burglaryBail: $50,000Name: Lee GrazenBooking Date: Aug. 31Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentenceBail: $50,000Name: Daniel MatzickBooking Date: Jan. 18Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentenceBail: No bailName: William WhiteBooking Date: Jan. 26Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentenceBail: $50,000Name: Justin KayBooking Date: Feb. 13Charge(s): None listedBail: $25,000Name: Desiree SandovalBooking Date: Feb. 28Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentenceBail: $50,000Name: Turner Peter-SeounBooking Date: March 3Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentenceBail: No bailName: Brenda BergBooking Date: March 2Charge(s): None listedBail: No bailName: Derek CouttsBooking Date: March 16Charge(s): Burglary, aggravatedBail:$50,000Name: Rahul HulwanBooking Date: March 21Charge(s): Criminal endangermentBail: $15,000Name: Robert BirminghamBooking Date: April 6Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence, probation violationBail: $50,000