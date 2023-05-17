Jail Roster: 18 incarcerated at Custer County Detention Center May 17, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As of Monday there were 18 inmates incarcerated at the Custer County Detention Center.Name: Katherine WorthBooking Date: May 13Charge(s): Disorderly ConductBail: $285Name: Kyle MuellerBooking Date: May 14Charge(s): Partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to a partner or family member.Bail: No bailName: Aubrey AkersBooking Date: May 13Charge(s): None listedBail: No bailName: Cason BuschBooking: April 27Charge(s): Criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal endangermentBail: No bailName: Richard GonzalesBooking Date: April 27Charge(s): Violation of a no contact order; tampering with witness/informant, assault with a weaponBail: $250,000Name: Jerod ChambersBooking Date: April 28Charge(s): Resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer or other public servantBail: $1,440Name: Derek HeadrickBooking Date: April 24Charge(s): Partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family memberBail: $35,000Name: Bradley HarrisonBooking Date: March 7Charge(s): Issuing a bad check exceeding $500 to $5,000Bail: No bailName: David WarrenBooking Date: March 10Charge(s): Theft, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to property, burglary, violation of protective orderBail: $50,907.12Name: Kaleb KingBooking Date: Jan. 13Charge(s): Assault with bodily fluid, criminal mischief pecuniary loss more than $1,500, burglaryBail: $50,000Name: Daniel MatzickBooking Date: Jan. 18Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentenceBail: No bailName: Justin KayBooking Date: Feb. 13Charge(s): None listedBail: $25,000Name: Desiree SandovalBooking Date: Feb. 28Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentenceBail: $50,000Name: Turner Peter-SeounBooking Date: March 3Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentenceBail: No bailName: Brenda BergBooking Date: March 2Charge(s): None listedBail: No bailName: Derek CouttsBooking Date: March 16Charge(s): Burglary, aggravatedBail:$50,000Name: Rahul HulwanBooking Date: March 21Charge(s): Criminal endangermentBail: $15,000Name: Robert BirminghamBooking Date: April 6Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence, probation violationBail: $50,000 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jail Roster Custer County Detention Center Criminal Law Crime Law Security And Public Safety Police Contact the Star Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form. What to read next +2 Local Drought conditions improve from a year ago 26 min ago +4 Local Local business owners express concern over potential utility rate increase 59 min ago Local Mid-Rivers to hold annual meeting 2 hrs ago Local Southeast Montana bridge preservation project to continue 2 hrs ago Montana New research reveals how grazing management practices affect cattle weight gain 2 hrs ago Local Miles Citian named Great Falls Central Catholic High School principal 3 hrs ago Trending now Holy Rosary Healthcare mother-daughter duos reflect on opportunity to work together School board renews ag teacher, FFA advisor contract Jail Roster: 18 incarcerated at Custer County Detention Center Miles Citian named Great Falls Central Catholic High School principal Montana Health Network provides care coordination for chronic disease management Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form