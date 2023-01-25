As of yesterday there are 17 inmates incarcerated at the Custer County Detention Center.
As of yesterday there are 17 inmates incarcerated at the Custer County Detention Center.
Name: Dakota Sharp
Booking Date: Jan. 13
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: $20,000
Name: Heather Beston
Booking Date: Jan. 17
Charge(s): None listed
Bail: No bail
Name: Kaleb King
Booking Date: Jan. 13
Charge(s): Assault with bodily fluid, criminal mischief pecuniary loss more than $1,500, burglary
Bail: $50,000
Name: Daniel Gilman
Booking Date: June 17
Charge(s): Aggravated assault
Bail: $35,000
Name: Lee Grazen
Booking Date: Aug. 31
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: $50,000
Name: Amy O’Connor
Booking Date: May 20
Charge(s): Criminal mischief, probation violation
Bail: $60,000
Name: David Warren
Booking Date: Dec. 13
Charge(s): Obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, aggravated burglary
Bail: $50,000
Name: Samuel Niles
Booking Date: Sept. 19
Charge(s): Assault with a weapon
Bail: $35,000
Name: Richard Wheelhouse
Charge(s): Driving under influence of alcohol
Booking Date: Jan. 23
Bail: No bail
Name: Lia Pressley
Booking Date: Jan. 12
Charge(s): None listed
Bail: No bail
Name: Austin Johnson
Booking Date: Jan. 13
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: $10,000
Name: Lena Carlson
Booking Date: Jan. 12
Charge(s): Probation violation
Bail: $25,000
Name: Amanda Tushka
Booking Date: Jan. 12
Charge(s): None listed
Bail: No bail
Name: Justin Kay
Booking Date: Jan. 20
Charge(s): Criminal possession of dangerous drugs
Bail: $1,000
Name: Daniel Wellington
Booking Date: Jan. 19
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: No bail
Name: Ida Aragon
Booking Date: Jan. 19
Charge(s): Owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, driving a motor vehicle while suspended or revoked, probation violation
Bail: $1,075
Name: Daniel Matzick
Booking Date: Jan. 18
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: $50,000
