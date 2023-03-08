As of Monday there are 16 inmates incarcerated at the Custer County Detention Center.
As of Monday there are 16 inmates incarcerated at the Custer County Detention Center.
Name: Dakota Sharp
Booking Date: Jan. 13
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: $20,000
Name: Kaleb King
Booking Date: Jan. 13
Charge(s): Assault with bodily fluid, criminal mischief pecuniary loss more than $1,500, burglary
Bail: $50,000
Name: Lee Grazen
Booking Date: Aug. 31
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: $50,000
Name: Samuel Niles
Booking Date: Sept. 19
Charge(s): Assault with a weapon
Bail: $35,000
Name: Austin Johnson
Booking Date: Jan. 13
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: $10,000
Name: Lena Carlson
Booking Date: Jan. 12
Charge(s): Probation violation
Bail: $25,000
Name: Daniel Matzick
Booking Date: Jan. 18
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: $50,000
Name: William White
Booking Date: Jan. 26
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: $50,000
Name: Caitlin Stark
Booking Date: Feb. 4
Charge(s): Criminal trespass to vehicles, disorderly conduct, possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked.
Bail: No bail
Name: Trevor Armes
Booking Date: Feb. 3
Charge(s): Owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, obstructing a peace officer or other public official.
Bail: $51,085
Name: Justin Kay
Booking Date: Feb. 13
Charge(s): None listed
Bail: $25,000
Name: Desiree Sandoval
Booking Date: Feb. 28
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: $50,000
Name: Cody Black
Booking Date: March 3
Charge(s): Criminal trespass to property
Bail: $585
Name: Sven Oftedal
Booking Date: March 3
Charge(s): Criminal child endangerment (drug)
Bail: $35,000
Name: Turner Peter-Seoun
Booking Date: March 3
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: No bail
Name: Brenda Berg
Booking Date: March 2
Charge(s): None listed
Bail: No bail
