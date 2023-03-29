As of yesterday there were 17 inmates incarcerated at the Custer County Detention Center.
Name: Adrian Demontigny
Name: Adrian Demontigny
Booking Date: March 28
Charge(s): Theft, parole violation
Bail: No bail
Name: Kylee Gatlin
Booking Date: March 26
Charge(s): Contempt of municipal court judge, partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to a partner or family member
Bail: No bail
Name: Bradley Harrison
Booking Date: March 7
Charge(s): Issuing a bad check exceeding $500 to $5,000
Bail: No bail
Name: Tyrel Bain
Booking Date: March 14
Charge(s): Failure to appear following summons or notice to appear, bail jumping, charged with a felony
Bail: $500
Name: David Warren
Booking Date: March 10
Charge(s): Theft, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to property, burglary, violation of protective order
Bail: $50,907.12
Name: Kaleb King
Booking Date: Jan. 13
Charge(s): Assault with bodily fluid, criminal mischief pecuniary loss more than $1,500, burglary
Bail: $50,000
Name: Lee Grazen
Booking Date: Aug. 31
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: $50,000
Name: Samuel Niles
Booking Date: Sept. 19
Charge(s): Assault with a weapon
Bail: $35,000
Name: Daniel Matzick
Booking Date: Jan. 18
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: No bail
Name: William White
Booking Date: Jan. 26
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: $50,000
Name: Justin Kay
Booking Date: Feb. 13
Charge(s): None listed
Bail: $25,000
Name: Desiree Sandoval
Booking Date: Feb. 28
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: $50,000
Name: Cody Black
Booking Date: March 3
Charge(s): Criminal trespass to property
Bail: $585
Name: Turner Peter-Seoun
Booking Date: March 3
Charge(s): Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence
Bail: No bail
Name: Brenda Berg
Booking Date: March 2
Charge(s): None listed
Bail: No bail
Name: Derek Coutts
Booking Date: March 16
Charge(s): Burglary, aggravated
Bail:$50,000
Name: Rahul Hulwan
Booking Date: March 21
Charge(s): Criminal endangerment
Bail: $15,000
