The 10th Annual Irish Throwdown will be held March 11 at the Custer County Event Center at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in Miles City.
The event is a fundraiser for Montana Warriors on the Water. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the bands start at 7 p.m. The concert will have a mixture of around four different bands performing.
Tickets are only available at the door and cost $8.
There will also be raffles during the event. They will have some guns up for raffle, some bucket raffles, as well as a silent auction.
The Bison bar will be set up on site with a cash bar and Micki’s Prairie Dog and catering will be selling food.
According to Billy Hoverson, Executive Director for Montana Warriors on the Water (MWOTW), 10 years ago he was playing in a few bands locally and they started talking about where they should play for St. Patricks Day. This was prior to him being a part of MWOTW.
They weren’t able to find any bars in town that were looking for bands for St. Patricks Day, so instead they looked into finding a place to rent for the night.
They were able to get a hold of the Grenz family that rented them a place and then they set it up to get a couple other bands playing that night. When they opened the doors the place filled up, and it has been a regular thing ever since.
In 2016, they decided to become affiliated with MWOTW, giving proceeds to the organization. Following that they began gathering sponsors. According to Hoverson they try to keep their spending low to at least pay for the travel costs of the bands who perform.
“I hope we get a lot of locals out there,” said Hoverson. “It’s kind of a big time of year for benefits around the community and it’s kind of nice to share the good will.”
Hoverson first became a member of MWOTW after his band performed at a big event of theirs. After joining, Hoverson rose through the ranks until finally becoming the Executive Director.
MWOTW is a local nonprofit that provides outdoor recreational therapy and opportunities for veterans of the United States military with no cost to them. For more information go to montanawarriorsonthewater.com.
