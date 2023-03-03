Throwdown

 Jackie Jensen

The 10th Annual Irish Throwdown will be held March 11 at the Custer County Event Center at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in Miles City.

The event is a fundraiser for Montana Warriors on the Water. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the bands start at 7 p.m. The concert will have a mixture of around four different bands performing.

