 Ashley Wise

Intermountain Health has been ranked as one of America’s Most Innovative companies for 2023 by Fortune Magazine.

There are 300 companies that are “transforming industries from the inside out” that are honored by the national publication. Intermountain Health ranked No. 85 on the list, which also included Nike, Apple and Amazon.