Intermountain Health has been ranked as one of America’s Most Innovative companies for 2023 by Fortune Magazine.
There are 300 companies that are “transforming industries from the inside out” that are honored by the national publication. Intermountain Health ranked No. 85 on the list, which also included Nike, Apple and Amazon.
In 2022 Intermountain Health merged with SCL Health including Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City, St. James Healthcare in Butte and St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings.
Magazine market research and data was used to build and rank companies on three pillars including innovation, process innovation and innovation culture.
“Innovation is vital to everything we do at Intermountain Health and it’s how we continue to better serve our patients and communities,” said Dan Liljenquist, chief strategy officer at Intermountain Health in a press release. “It’s an honor for our efforts to be recognized alongside some of the biggest names in international business.”
According to Liljenquist, one are Intermountain Health has seen a surge in innovation is telehealth services. This includes virtual patient visits with caregivers which would normally happen in-person at an ER or urgent care. Patients and physicians can consult with specialists hundreds of miles away with this technology.
Caregivers are also allowed to administer care faster without having to transfer patients to another facility, saving time and money but more importantly allowing someone to receive care closer to home with a support network close by.
Intermountain Health is also a recognized leader in reducing the cost of healthcare through a series of innovative projects. This includes a wide adoption of value-based care models and helping create companies which lower costs in other part of care. One of those companies is CivicaRx, which originated at Intermountain Health, as a way to avoid drug shortages and price spikes for commonly used generic drugs in hospitals. The company now includes other health systems around the country and is stepping into the retail market with inexpensive insulin for diabetics.
Intermountain Health currently operates in seven western states with 33 hospitals and 385 clinics.