The launch of the Montana Work-Based Learning Collaborative’s second year of hosting a Teacher Externship Program has been announced.
Initial screening of both employer and teacher applications starts March 3.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The launch of the Montana Work-Based Learning Collaborative’s second year of hosting a Teacher Externship Program has been announced.
Initial screening of both employer and teacher applications starts March 3.
According to a press release, the program is a new initiative aimed at enhancing career readiness education across the state of Montana. It is designed to provide educators with hands-on experience in local business, industries, and organizations.
Through this program, educators will gain a deeper understanding of the skills and knowledge needed for success in various careers and industries. In turn, they can bring this knowledge back to their classrooms and incorporate it into their curriculum to better prepare their students for the workforce.
“The Teacher Externship Program is an innovative way to help educators bring real-world experiences into the classroom,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Coordinator of the Montana Work-Based Learning Collaborative in a press release. “By spending time in local businesses and organizations, teachers will gain valuable insights into the skills and knowledge needed for success in various careers. We believe that this program will have a lasting impact on the future success of Montana’s workforce.”
Those that participate in the program will be matched with a local business or organization in their area and they will spend three days on-site, working alongside industry professionals and gaining valuable experience in their field.
The Montana Work-Based Learning Collaborative is a statewide initiative aimed at enhancing career readiness education and work-based learning opportunities for Montana’s students. The Teacher Externship Program was initially developed in 2022 through a partnership between the Montana Manufacturing Extension Center and Reach Higher Montana.
For more information visit reachhighermontana.org/wblmt.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.