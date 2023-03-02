The 46th annual Montana Agri-Trade Exposition (MATE) and Home & Health Expo wrapped up Saturday, Feb. 18.
Many attendees entered the grand prize contests. On the final day of the MATE Show, winners were randomly selected from each respective drum.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The 46th annual Montana Agri-Trade Exposition (MATE) and Home & Health Expo wrapped up Saturday, Feb. 18.
Many attendees entered the grand prize contests. On the final day of the MATE Show, winners were randomly selected from each respective drum.
The MATE Show Grand Prize, a John Deere Z545R Zero Turn Mower sponsored by C & B Operations, went to Chrissy Hopf of Hysham. C & B Operations has locations in Billings, Miles City, Glendive, Culbertson, Circle, Plentywood, and Glasgow, as well as Sheridan and Powell, Wyoming.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.