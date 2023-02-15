The new hunting and fishing license year will begin on March 1, which means that 2023 licenses can be purchased and you can begin applying for permits and special licenses.
The deadline to apply for deer and elk permits is April 1.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The new hunting and fishing license year will begin on March 1, which means that 2023 licenses can be purchased and you can begin applying for permits and special licenses.
The deadline to apply for deer and elk permits is April 1.
According to a press release, applications for most species — deer, elk, antelope, deer B licenses, elk B licenses, antelope B licenses, moose, sheep, goat, bison, bear, turkey — can be made beginning March 1.
Hunters and anglers can use the MyFWP mobile app, which holds and displays licenses, permits and E-Tags. Those can be downloaded and used in the field when there isn’t any cell service. To use the app an account must be set up.
To create an account go to the MyFWP login page. Users need to make sure to link their ALS number to the MyFWP account to ensure their hunting and fishing licenses are attached to their MyFWP account, said a press release. This account cannot be used to apply or make purchases. Purchases and applications must be done through the online licensing system.
Licenses and applications for permits can be done on the FWP website beginning at 5 a.m. on March 1. Most FWP offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The licensing call center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from March 1 through March 31; after April 1, the hours will return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center can be reached at 406-444-2950.
If you’re applying for a special license or permit, you will need to have a valid email address.
Application deadlines
— March 23: Upper Missouri River Paddlefish harvest tag (white tag)
— April 1: Deer and elk permits, and non-resident big game combinations
— May 1: Moose, sheep, goat, bison
— June 1: Deer B, elk B, antelope
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.