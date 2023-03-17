The deadline for the next Hunter Education course in Miles City has been extended through Monday.
According to a press release, the course, which is scheduled for March 24-26 at the Miles City Fish, Wildlife & Parks headquarters, will be the last in-person course offered in Miles City this year. Class runs from 6-8 p.m. on March 24, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25 and 26. To sign-up for this free class, which includes a field day, visit fwp.mt.gov and click on the Education tab. Students must be at least 10 years of age by March 24.