Miles City will host a Bowhunter Education course in February and two in-person Hunter Education classes in March.
There will be an in-person Bowhunter Education course from Feb. 22-25 in Miles City, with online registration starting tomorrow. Students for that class must be at least 11 years old by the first day of class to register.
The Hunter Education courses will be March 3-5 and March 24-26.
The first Hunter Education course will be March 3-5 at the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) office in Miles City, with 35 seats available. Students for the Hunter Education classes must be at least 10-years-old by the first day of class. Online registration is currently open.
Online registration for all classes can be found at fwp.mt.gov under “Education.”
After registering, students must pick up a homework packet at the FWP office no later than Feb. 24 or they will be dropped from the class. The manual must be completed by the first class and signed consent forms turned in that night. Registration closes Feb. 24.
The class on March 3 will be from 6-8 p.m. and the classes on March 4-5 will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents or guardians should plan to attend the first half-hour or so of the March 3 class.
Students should bring snacks and sack lunches for March 4-5.
Bringing personal firearms or ammunition to class is grounds for dismissal.
The field day will be the second half of the class day on March 5 at Spotted Eagle Recreation Area in Miles City. Students must dress for the weather and for hunting scenarios. Students taking the online Hunter Education course are not able to attend this field day.
The second Hunter Education course will be March 24-26 at the FWP headquarters in Miles City. Registration for the 35 seats is available online from Feb. 27 to March 17 at fwp.mt.gov under “Education.”
Like the previous class, students must pick up their homework packets at the FWP office before the class. The deadline to get these packets is March 17. The manual must be completed by the first class and signed consent forms turned in that night.
The first class will run from 6-8 p.m. and the class on March 25 and 26 will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents against should plan to attend the first half hour of the first day of class. Students must bring snacks and sack lunches for those two days. Bringing personal firearms or ammunition to class is grounds for dismissal.
The field day is the second half of the class day on March 26 at Spotted Eagle Recreation Area in Miles City. Students must dress for the weather and for hunting scenarios. The field day is not open to online students.
Contact instructor Caleb Bollman at 406-234-0914 with any questions.
The Feb. 22-25 Bowhunter Education course will also be at the FWP office in Miles City and will be the only bow course offered in Miles City this year.
Students can register online for 20 seats from Feb. 3-18 at fwp.mt.gov under “Education.”
After registration, students must pick up homework packets no later than Feb. 18 or they will be dropped. The manual must be completed by the first day of class and signed consent forms turned in that night.
Class on Feb. 22, 23 and 24 will be 6-9 p.m. Parents or guardians should plan to attend the first night’s class for about 15 minutes. Bringing personal bows or arrows to class is grounds for dismissal.
The field day is Feb. 25 at Spotted Eagle Recreation Area in Miles City. Students must dress for the weather and for hunting scenarios. The field day is not open to online students.
Contact instructor Marla Prell at 406-234-0926 with any questions.
Hunter and Bowhunter Education classes in other southeast Montana communities will be added in future months. To check availability visit the fwp website.
There is still the option for anyone 12 or older to take an online Hunter or Bowhunter Education course without a field day, but there is a small registration fee.