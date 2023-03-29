Imudia Ehanire

Dr. Imudia Ehanire, general surgeon at Holy Rosary Healthcare makes frequent trips to Nigeria, her home country, to care for patients at the Federal Medical Centre in Ebute-Metta in Lagos, Nigeria. During her last trip, she helped bring needed endoscopic and laparoscopic services to the hospital by training staff, sharing expertise and seeing patients.

 Submitted Photo

Dr. Imudia Ehanire, general surgeon at Holy Rosary Healthcare, sees many parallels in the patients she cares for in Miles City and the communities she continues to serve in her home country of Nigeria.

“The people of Miles City are salt of the earth people; they’re hardworking,” she said. “They are really appreciative of the care provided here at Holy Rosary, but they want to get out of the hospital, go home, and go back to work.”