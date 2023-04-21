The leaders from Helmsley Charitable Trust, Holy Rosary Healthcare, and Intermountain Health pose for a photo at the groundbreaking celebration for Holy Rosary’s new cancer center yesterday in Miles City.
Submitted Photo
Holy Rosary Healthcare president Karen Costello addresses a packed room for the groundbreaking celebration of Holy Rosary’s new cancer center in Miles City.
Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City, part of Intermountain Health, has received a $6 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.
The grant is to support the construction of Holy Rosary’s new comprehensive cancer center that will be serving eastern Montana.
Radiation, medical and surgical oncology services will be provided by the 12,000-square-foot center to address the needs of cancer patients in rural Eastern Montana. Distance and access barriers to care for the people living in the region will be eliminated by the project.
Patients needing radiation oncology treatment currently may have to travel long distances to receive that care, potentially impacting their treatment plan and outcomes. This will be the only comprehensive cancer center within a 125-mile radius.
“The addition of a full-service cancer center is a monumental step forward for patients and their families facing cancer diagnoses in Eastern Montana,” said Walter Panzirer, a Trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust in a press release. “Helmsley is committed to improving access to health care in rural America. This project fully encompasses how a health system, community, and philanthropy can work together to make care close to home a reality and ensure patients can have the support of family and friends.”
According to Holy Rosary Healthcare president Karen Costello, their new cancer center in Miles City will create equitable cancer care for the region with the incredible support of the Helmsley Charitable Trust.
“Holy Rosary has a long legacy of providing high-quality cancer care, including medical and surgical oncology care, survivorship programming and other health and wellness services,” Costello said in a press release. “The new center will expand those services and allow us to offer needed radiation oncology care to our patients in Eastern Montana.”
The new center will be built on the Holy Rosary campus in Miles City, connected to the hospital and all its services. The project will include adding the region’s only permanent medical linear accelerator, which delivers radiation treatments quickly and accurately.
One of the largest philanthropic organizations working in Montana, the Helmsley Charitable Trust has provided more than $102 million to date in grants to organizations working in rural health. Helmsley’s reach across Montana is wide ranging from Simulation in Motion trucks that travel the state providing hands-on training to healthcare workers to making automated external defibrillators (AEDs) available to every law enforcement agency in Montana.
Helmsley has funded numerous equipment and telehealth initiatives at rural hospitals in Montana as well as statewide cardiac and stroke care initiatives and internal medicine and psychiatry residency training programs.
Construction began this spring, and the $17 million project is expected to be completed in late 2024. In addition to this generous funding, the project will be funded through capital investments by Holy Rosary and Intermountain Health.
Community members interested in supporting the project can contact the Holy Rosary Healthcare Foundation at hrh-mt.org/foundation or at 406-233-4043.