A collaborative naturopathic cancer support service to support patients through their cancer treatment was announced between Holy Rosary Healthcare and Yellowstone Naturopathic Clinic.
Through this program Yellowstone Naturopathic Clinic’s current oncology resident will work closely with the Holy Rosary Cancer team to meet the needs of patients.
“We are very excited to be able to offer this service at Holy Rosary. This integrative approach to cancer care has been hugely beneficial for patients in reducing side effects of cancer treatment and improving quality of life,” said Katie Donnelly, RN, BSN, OCN, CRNI, Director of Oncology, Hospice, and Palliative Care at Holy Rosary in a press release.
The naturopathic service is an option that can be integrated into a patients’ cancer care plan. Directed by Margaret Beeson, ND, Naturopathic residents from Yellowstone Naturopathic Clinic have provided supportive oncology care at St. Vincent’s Cancer Centers of Montana since 2006.
Now, Miles City area patients with cancer have the opportunity to access this specific naturopathic care locally.
Recommendations with guidance regarding nutrition, lifestyle, natural products, sleep support, and optimizing digestion are made by a naturopathic doctor. This is dependent on the type of cancer and course of conventional treatment. The goal is to help reduce adverse effects of cancer treatment, enhance cancer therapies, and promote quality of life, which is integral in helping patients complete their full course of treatment.
The patient’s prescribed oncology treatment, as well as individual medical history and medications, are taken into account in order to provide safe and effective personalized recommendations. Extensive analysis of drug and herb metabolism is conducted to ensure safety.
Gratitude was expressed for the implementation of this program at Holy Rosary by Beeson.
“We are excited to share this important option for patients being treated for cancer in Miles City,” she said. “We are grateful to Ms. Sandra Anderson and Holy Rosary for the collaborative efforts to create a space to introduce the service to the Miles City community.”
According to Dr. Chris Ballantine, ND, the first naturopathic oncology resident to provide this service in Miles City, they are glad to be offering this to help patients in Miles City have quality of life and so they receive the full therapeutic value of conventional care, which really is the cornerstone of oncology.
The L.P. and Teresa Anderson Foundation, Sandra Anderson, the Yellowstone Naturopathic Clinic in Billings and Naturopathic Education and Research Consortium (NERC) are providing the funding for the new program.
Holy Rosary patients may call 406-233-4022 to schedule an in-person or video naturopathic cancer support care visit in Miles City. In addition, the naturopathic doctor will also provide patients and their families monthly education classes, known as “Thrive Now.”
Class is held in-person at Holy Rosary. Reservations are not required. Contact Holy Rosary for dates and times class is available.
Construction of a comprehensive cancer center serving Eastern Montana has also been announced by Holy Rosary. The 12,000-square-foot center will provide radiation, medical and surgical oncology services to address the needs of cancer patients in rural Eastern Montana.