New echo tech, Amber Dent, works with the new equipment at Holy Rosary Healthcare.

 Submitted Photo

Holy Rosary Healthcare is offering diagnostic technology to support heart care for patients with the addition of a new full-time Echocardiograph Technician.

Echo technicians use ultrasound devices and other imaging tools that use sound waves to create images of the heart. It allows medical providers to inspect the chambers and walls of the heart and the valves.