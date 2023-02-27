Holy Rosary Healthcare is offering diagnostic technology to support heart care for patients with the addition of a new full-time Echocardiograph Technician.
Echo technicians use ultrasound devices and other imaging tools that use sound waves to create images of the heart. It allows medical providers to inspect the chambers and walls of the heart and the valves.
“Having full-time echo cardiology services at Holy Rosary Healthcare is vital to our growth in both oncology and cardiology care. We are excited to have an echo technologist joining us with more than a decade of experience working with adult and pediatric patients,” shared Rob Brugger, Director of Therapy Services. “We know it is an important piece for our ability to care for residents of eastern Montana close to home.”
Amber Dent, the new Holy Rosary Echo Technician, shared what she enjoys about her job, “I love patient care and being able to help with treatment. I feel like a valuable part of the care team.”
“I am excited to help build this program and be able to keep patients close to home with this service.”
Dent is originally from Conrad and is excited to return to her home state to help care for patients from rural Montana communities.