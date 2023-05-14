Mother’s Day is always a special day to honor the maternal bonds shared throughout life. At Holy Rosary Healthcare, now part of Intermountain Health, several mother-daughter duos are reflecting on the unique opportunity to work together and serve the same organization.
Katie Patch has worked in the Therapy Services department for eight years, and her mother, Nancey Patch, joined the Hospice team six months ago.
“Even though we are in different departments, we both get to help serve our community and share our talents," said Katie.
Brook Coleman, a nurse, has worked in Residential Living for 10 years, and her daughter, Marissa Coleman, a CNA, joined her two years ago.
“I love to work with my daughter because I get to see her grow as a young adult, and I get to share my experiences and knowledge with her. It makes me strive to be the best I can to be a good role model for her," said Brook.
Other Holy Rosary mothers and daughters have had the opportunity to work together for many years.
Kim Zinda and her daughter, Nicole Smith, have worked together at Holy Rosary for 14 years, and Kim has worked in Radiology for 24 years.
“Nicole is one of my best friends, besides being one of the best human beings I know. I love to see her smiling face in the building, being her awesome self. I love having that familiar shoulder to lean on. I love her dedication to her patients," said Kim.
Kimberely Falcon and her daughter Kelsey have worked together for three years, with Kimberely working in Service Excellence and Primary Care and Kelsey in Residential Living and the Emergency Department.
Kimberly shared that they connect over a shared passion for their work.
“It is a good feeling knowing that my daughter has the same passion for caring for the people in our community as I do. I didn’t think my daughter would ever go into healthcare, but she loves caring for patients at some of the most difficult times of their lives in a very compassionate and empathetic way. I have always been passionate about helping patients better navigate the healthcare system and helping caregivers understand the difficulties that patients have. I truly believe that healthcare chose both of us," said Kimberly.
Darcy Menzenberg from the Hospice team echoed the same sentiment sharing the connection to the mission that she shares with her daughter, Myhia, who has worked in Dietary and the Holy Rosary Clinic.
“I appreciate the opportunity to work with my daughter and share the same passion for caring for the people of our community. I have worked here since she was a small child, so Holy Rosary has always been a big part of our lives. She has always had a drive to care for and help others. It has been amazing to watch that passion grow in her," said Darcy.