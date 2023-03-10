Kindles and bikes were given out to students at Highland Park Elementary School on Wednesday as part of “I love to read” month.
These prizes were donated as part of the Mason’s annual Bikes for Books and Kindles for Kids programs. It is all part of their “I love to read” month that dates back 20 years.
The reading program was run by Highland Park reading teacher Sherri Henderson.
As a whole, the children at Highland Park read over 2,700 books. For each 10 books read, a child had their name entered into the drawing for the Kindle or a bike.
Mason representatives Robert Engle and Sig Hellickson were in attendance to present the bikes and Kindles to the children.
According to Engle, this is an incentives program to get children to learn to compete and have fun.
“Even though not all of them are going to win a prize, they read and hopefully they enjoyed it and decided they wanted to read more,” Engle said.
Hellickson added that even if the children don’t read more, just getting them to read a little improves that skill, and their comprehension.
According to Highland Park principal Erin Landrum, they are really grateful for the generosity of the Masons in supporting their local schools.
“We really love partnering with organizations like the Masons to be able to give back to the kids,” Landrum added.
The recipients of the kindles were Lenyx Scheid (first grade) and Cali Haycock (second grade). The recipients of the bikes were Nora Stewart (kindergarten), Emily Morris (first grade) and Milo Kinsey (second grade). Kindergartener Daniel Anderson won a pie in the face game.
After the drawings, the top-two children in each grade in regards to total books read got to pie a teacher in the face. The third-place reader in each grade drew the name of the teacher that was to be pied.
The teachers pied included kindergarten teacher Meaghan Nolte; Landrum; kindergarten para Lindsey Nunn; reading para Ava Clauson; Henderson; second grade teacher Kimber Cooper; second grade teacher Candice Kelly and second grade para Corina Berry.
(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)