The Miles Community College (MCC) rodeo team hosted their second high school and middle school rodeo this weekend at the Ag Advancement Center in Miles City.
The event pitted young local cowboys and cowgirls against each other in Montana High School Rodeo Association action.
In this second rodeo, there was an increase of around 30 cowboys and cowgirls from the first rodeo competing in front of an excited and engaged crowd.
The results for Friday’s high school rodeo are as follows:
In bareback, Morgan Buckingham (Miles City) took first with a score of 52; in bull riding Trey Knight (Wibaux) took first with a score of 64; in saddle bronc Cardell Laughery (Ekalaka) took first with a score of 71 and Caiden Gray (Miles City) took second with a score of 55; in steer wrestling Tatum Hansen (Glasgow) took first in 11.17, Knight took second in 11.48, and Jack Cornwell (Glasgow) took third in 13.58; in team roping Wiley Dempewolf (Lindsay) and Tucker Turbiville (Rhame, ND) took first in 14.96, Brooke Billingsley (Glasgow) and AJ Swenson (Huntley) took second in 20.10, and Mollie Mae Ruth (Big Timber) and Ryatt Fraser (Hysham) took third in 23.84; and in tie-down Holden Meged (Miles City) took first in 9.40, Cash Trexler (Corvallis) took second in 9.87, and Pacen Buller (Glendive) took third in 10.96.
In barrel racing, Ava Shepherd (Bozeman) took first in 15.70, Maci Deehan (Belgrade) took second in 15.71, and McKinlee May (Bozeman) took third in 15.79; in breakaway Cassandra Gibson (Havre) took first in 2.99, Josie Robbins (Dillon) took second in 3.38, and Molly Gilbert (Billings) took third in 3.47; in goat tying Gibson took first in 8.64, Sage Henderson (Lewistown) took second in 8.97, and Kylie Toavs (Shepherd) took third in 9.23; and in pole bending Cadence Schweigert (Miles City) took first in 21.63, Shepherd took second in 21.77, and Jocie Roen (Musselshell) took third in 21.86.
The results for Saturday’s high school rodeo are as follows:
In saddle bronc, River Miers (Livingston) took first with a score of 55; in steer wrestling Hansen took first in 5.10, Kasey Forum (Larslan) took second in 5.96, and Cornwell took third in 8.14; in team roping Ruth and Fraser took first in 8.01, Meged and Zane Schroeder (Roscoe) took second in 8.67, and Billingsley and Swenson took third in 9.18; and in tie-down Trexler took first in 10.01, Knight took second in 10.13, and Cornwell took third in 10.60.
In barrel racing, May and Roen tied for first in 15.65 and Kierra Hougen (Melstone) took third in 15.66; in breakaway Ella Moedl (Worden) took first in 2.53, Hailey Matthews (Shepherd) took second in 2.54, and Gilbert took third in 2.84; in goat tying Toavs took first in 8.79, Mackenzie Griffin (Belfry) took second in 10.08, and Gibson took third in 10.13; and in pole bending Gibson took first in 21.52, Shepherd took second in 21.77, and Gilbert took third in 22.54.
The results for Friday’s junior high rodeo are as follows:
In bareback steer, West Schroeder (Roscoe) won with a score of 45; in junior bull riding Schroeder won with a score of 55; in junior boys breakaway Louis Schenk (Joliet) was first in 3.62, Cooper Fisher (Havre) was second in 3.84, and Ridge Murnion (Miles City) was third in 3.98; in junior boys goat tying Louis Schenk was first in 11.37, Royce Siemsen (Worden) was second in 12.02, and Gage Holzum (Rapelje) was third in 14.10; and in junior chute dogging David Wagner (Whitehall) took first in 2.82, Burke Nowak (Worden) took second in 3.63, and John Cornwell (Glasgow) took third in 16.30.
In junior barrel racing, Linden Schenk (Joliet) was first in 15.87, Aspen Swenson (Huntley) was second in 16.43, and Rachael Murnion (Jordan) was third in 16.44; in junior girls breakaway Tylie Siemsen (Worden) took first in 2.18, Bailey Billingsley (Glasgow) took second in 2.91, and Reagyn Buffington (Kinsey) took third in 3.42; in junior girls goat tying Tylie Siemsen took first in 9.23, Sinden Schenk took second in 9.42, and Billingsley took third in 9.71; in junior pole bending Linden Schenk took first in 22.23, Mylee Kobod (Shepherd) took second in 22.95, and Swenson took third in 23.07; and in juior ribbon roping Louis and Linden Schenk took first in 9.41, John Cornwell (Glasgow) and Billingsley took second in 10.09, and Tryan Knight (Wibaux) and Leddy Larson (Sidney) took third in 12.07; in junior team roping Swenson and Buffington took first in 14.89 and Tylie and Royce Siemsen took second in 21.95.
The results for Saturday’s junior high rodeo are as follows:
In bareback steer, Schroeder won with a score of 44; in junior boys breakaway Royce Siemsen took first in 3.09, Fisher took second in 3.34, and Brody Gilbert (Billings) took third in 3.62; in junior boys goat tying Louis Schenk took first in 12.21, Holzum took second in 13.58, and Easton Diegel (Glendive) took third in 14.89; in junior bull riding Kody Sweet (Bridger) won with a score of 44; and in junior chute dogging Wagner took first in 4.76, Stone Wilson (Reed Point) took second in 10.86, and Holzum took third in 14.71.
In junior barrel racing, Billingsley took first in 15.85, Buffington took second in 16.12, and Swenson and Linden Schenk tied for third in 16.22; in junior girls breakaway Tylie Siemsen took first in 2.55, Paisley Verhelst (Pryor) took second in 3.18, and Linden Schenk took third in 3.48; in junior girls goat tying Linden Schenk took first in 8.82, Maci Buffington (Miles City) took second in 9.57, and Fayth Smith (Billings) and Tylie Siemsen tied for third in 9.82; in junior pole bending Swenson took first in 22.27, Linden Schenk took second in 22.30, and Leddy Larson took third in 23.40; in junior ribbon roping Knight and Larson took first in 12.15, Cornwell and Billingsley took second in 13.22, and Jett Grebe (Melstone) and Maci Buffington took third in 13.27; in junior team roping Swenson and Reagyn Buffington took first in 13.68 and Cornwell and David Wagner (Whitehall) took second in 15.14; and in junior tie-down roping Cornwell took first in 14.04 and Tryan Knight took second in 16.32.